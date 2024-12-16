Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'We don't point fingers': Leader Jasprit Bumrah takes firm stand for teammates, admits 'transition' in bowling unit

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 16, 2024 04:11 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah produced a solid performance in the first innings of the third Test, picking six wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah’s standout performance with the ball in the ongoing series against Australia has made it clear just how crucial his presence is to the Indian pace attack. With 18 wickets to his name by the end of the first innings in the third Test at Gabba, Bumrah has been the backbone of India’s bowling unit. In contrast, the other Indian seamers have collectively taken 19 wickets, highlighting Bumrah’s significant contribution in the series so far.

India's Jasprit Bumrah with teammates celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Usman Khawaja(BCCI- X)
India's Jasprit Bumrah with teammates celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Usman Khawaja(BCCI- X)

At the Gabba, his impact was especially pronounced. Bumrah dismissed Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney with the new ball, and after a brief break, returned with the second new ball to claim the scalps of Steven Smith, Travis Head, and Mitchell Marsh.

By this stage, Bumrah had taken five of India’s six wickets. Nitish Reddy, with a wide half-volley, accounted for Marnus Labuschagne. The difference in pressure when Bumrah was off the field is noticeable, as the Australian batters tended to score more freely in his absence.

However, despite his individual brilliance, Bumrah has been quick to highlight that the team’s focus is on collective growth rather than individual accolades.

“We don’t as a team point fingers at each other. That you should be doing this, that, etc. We are going through a transition as a bowling unit. I am trying to help them. They will get better. This is the journey to get there,” Bumrah stated at the end of Day 3.

“We have 11 players. I don’t see it as I have to do everything. As I said new team, this is the journey. Everyone has to go through it. Learn about your own game and improve. This is a journey.”

The Indian bowling unit, still adjusting to changes in personnel and roles, has seen promising but inconsistent contributions from other pacers. Harshit Rana, who impressed with his pace and attitude during his debut at Perth, showed signs of his inexperience when Travis Head took him on in the second Test in Adelaide.

For the third Test, India turned to Akash Deep, making his sixth appearance in the format. While the pacer did manage to beat the outside edge on a few occasions, he claimed just one wicket in the first innings.

Bumrah backs Siraj

Mohammed Siraj, India’s next most experienced fast bowler after Bumrah, has had a mixed series. Bumrah, however, remains confident in Siraj’s abilities.

“We have conversations. He bowled well before in this game he had a niggle and kept on bowling. Fighter attitude that and rest of the team love about it. Some days you bowl well and wickets come and sometimes it doesn’t. I have told him that before. He is in a very good space and great attitude,” Bumrah said, offering support and encouragement to his fellow fast bowler.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On