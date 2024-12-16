'We don't point fingers': Leader Jasprit Bumrah takes firm stand for teammates, admits 'transition' in bowling unit

Jasprit Bumrah’s standout performance with the ball in the ongoing series against Australia has made it clear just how crucial his presence is to the Indian pace attack. With 18 wickets to his name by the end of the first innings in the third Test at Gabba, Bumrah has been the backbone of India’s bowling unit. In contrast, the other Indian seamers have collectively taken 19 wickets, highlighting Bumrah’s significant contribution in the series so far. India's Jasprit Bumrah with teammates celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Usman Khawaja(BCCI- X)

At the Gabba, his impact was especially pronounced. Bumrah dismissed Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney with the new ball, and after a brief break, returned with the second new ball to claim the scalps of Steven Smith, Travis Head, and Mitchell Marsh.

By this stage, Bumrah had taken five of India’s six wickets. Nitish Reddy, with a wide half-volley, accounted for Marnus Labuschagne. The difference in pressure when Bumrah was off the field is noticeable, as the Australian batters tended to score more freely in his absence.

However, despite his individual brilliance, Bumrah has been quick to highlight that the team’s focus is on collective growth rather than individual accolades.

“We don’t as a team point fingers at each other. That you should be doing this, that, etc. We are going through a transition as a bowling unit. I am trying to help them. They will get better. This is the journey to get there,” Bumrah stated at the end of Day 3.

“We have 11 players. I don’t see it as I have to do everything. As I said new team, this is the journey. Everyone has to go through it. Learn about your own game and improve. This is a journey.”

The Indian bowling unit, still adjusting to changes in personnel and roles, has seen promising but inconsistent contributions from other pacers. Harshit Rana, who impressed with his pace and attitude during his debut at Perth, showed signs of his inexperience when Travis Head took him on in the second Test in Adelaide.

For the third Test, India turned to Akash Deep, making his sixth appearance in the format. While the pacer did manage to beat the outside edge on a few occasions, he claimed just one wicket in the first innings.

Bumrah backs Siraj

Mohammed Siraj, India’s next most experienced fast bowler after Bumrah, has had a mixed series. Bumrah, however, remains confident in Siraj’s abilities.

“We have conversations. He bowled well before in this game he had a niggle and kept on bowling. Fighter attitude that and rest of the team love about it. Some days you bowl well and wickets come and sometimes it doesn’t. I have told him that before. He is in a very good space and great attitude,” Bumrah said, offering support and encouragement to his fellow fast bowler.