Well and truly a 200-plus era for Indian Premier League

Kolkata: Not too long ago, 170 could be banked upon as a match-winning total. That number looks increasingly fragile now. Engineering this change is IPL where 200 is the new benchmark. Anything below that looks like a par score at best, a losing one at worst. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during a practice session. (RCB)

And the numbers are rising as well—nine 200-plus scores in 2021 to 18 in 2023, 41 in 2024 and 52 in 2025. This isn’t just a superficial rise in totals. It is the result of a deeper structural transformation in how T20 batting is conceptualised, executed, and optimised.

Fuelling this change of course is the much-documented evolution in approach. Batters are no longer keen on building innings because they are assured of scoring depth. Jos Buttler and Virat Kohli once epitomised elite T20 batting through controlled aggression, anchoring innings and accelerating later, their method anchored on managing risk in the middle overs. But with Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Travis Head flipping that model, the head starts have become bigger and swifter.

As a result of that, personal strike rates that used to hover around 130-140 are now baseline expectations; elite performers are pushing 160-180 these days. This recalibration has automatically ensured quicker accumulation of runs without an anchoring individual score. Slowly but surely, the collective strike rate is replacing individual milestones as the key metric.

Powerplay ceiling raised

Key to it is how the Powerplay assault has been reconfigured. Traditionally, teams targeted 45–50 in the Powerplay. But scores of 65–75 for the loss of a couple of wickets are becoming increasingly common. Franchises have figured out that with deeper batting line-ups and Impact Players, the cost of failure has essentially been subsidised. Now, not only do teams absorb early wickets they also maintain a flying start that shifts the required run rate pressure entirely onto the opposition.

The evidence of that lies in the average Powerplay run rate per season. From 7.71 in 2021 and 7.82 in 2022 to 8.47 in 2023, it works out to an overall increase of less than six runs, not much in the larger context of the final scores. Once that touched 9.59 in 2025 though, the overall change was close to a 25% surge. Add to that the already exploited middle overs and the slog-over capitalisation and 200 doesn’t look impossible anymore.

A number of factors are behind this change, one of them being the Impact Player rule that has subtly but decisively tilted the balance towards the batters. With teams now fielding an extended batting line-up, the fear of collapse has been neutralised, the innings effectively decentralised. Maximising every ball is the brief now, a direct result of which is the massive spike of sixes hit in the powerplays—from 159 in 2021 to 364 in 2025, almost a 125% jump in the matter of five seasons.

Middle overs not spared

It’s not as if six-hitting has become less risky. But with more batters getting it right, the sense of risk is diluted. This normalisation of six-hitting has psychological consequences. Bowlers defend with less margin, captains spread fields earlier, and the pressure that once came with big totals has eroded.

With bats improving and boundaries shortening (Eden Gardens, Wankhede, and M Chinnaswamy, for example, are smaller grounds), more teams are planning for inflated scores. “When you’re playing at Eden, you need 20-30 runs (above par) anyway. Because every bowler tends to go (for runs) here. It’s not an easy place to bowl,” KKR coach Abhishek Nayar said last week.

Perhaps the most telling sign of this shift is in how more teams are keen on extending their Powerplay aggression into the middle overs, once considered a consolidatory phase in T20 innings. Using matchups and targeted scoring analysis of bowlers has increased the efficiency of batters, leading to reduction of dot-ball percentages and higher boundary frequencies. From 301 sixes in the middle overs of 2021 IPL to 537 sixes in 2025, a whole new side to T20 batting has emerged—one that doesn’t panic and breaks down the objective into targets achieved through riskier but quicker means.

Add all the small risks and the rise of 200-plus scores in IPL is not a statistical anomaly but a logical outcome of a format evolving toward maximum entertainment and efficiency. Higher strike rates, deeper batting, aggressive Powerplays and death-over explosions have collectively reset the baseline. And unless rules change dramatically or bowlers come up with a novel tactic, expect batters to keep breaking new ground beyond the 200 barrier this season too.