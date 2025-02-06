When was the last time Virat Kohli missed an international match due to injury? India star's streak of 1130 days broken

Fans were left disappointed when Rohit Sharma dropped a massive update during the toss, on Thursday. The India skipper informed that Virat Kohli would be missing the 1st ODI vs England due to a knee injury, which he suffered on the eve of the game. The former captain was replaced by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the playing XI, who will be making his ODI debut with Harshit Rana. Kohli's absence also saw him break a streak of 1130 days without getting injured. (IND vs ENG LIVE UPDATES) England's Adil Rashid, right, speaks to India's Virat Kohli before the start of the first ODI.(AP)

The last time Kohli missed a match was in 2022, during India's 2nd Test against South Africa in Johannesburg. Injuries have been rare for the RCB star, who is known for his excellent health and prime fitness. He is also considered by many to be the fittest cricketer in history.

Below are a few instances of Kohli missing a rare match for India due to injury:

2022 and 2021: Back issues

On January 3 2022, Kohli suffered an upper back spasm which saw him miss the second Test vs South Africa. Before 2022, he also sustained an injury in 2021 which saw him miss a warm-up match for India, when they took on the Select County XI side ahead of a Test series vs England. Kohli was ruled out due to stiffness in his back, and was advised to take rest.

2018: Neck problems

Kohli also missed a County game for Surrey in 2018, ahead of India's Test series vs England. The reason for his absence was a neck injury. Before that in the same year, he also missed a T20I match against South Africa during India's tour due to a stiff neck. In his absence, Rohit captained the side.

2017: Right shoulder injury

Also in 2017, Kohli missed out on the fourth Test against Australia at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to a right shoulder injury. He sustained the injury while saving a boundary in the previous game at Ranchi. It was also the first time in 54 Tests, that Kohli was not part of India's playing XI.

Speaking during toss, Rohit said, "unfortunately Virat isn't playing, he had a knee problem last night."

England won the toss and opted to bat. Before toss, fans also saw Kohli with a strapping around his right knee and was seen walking gingerly as he took part in light training sessions.