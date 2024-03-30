Who won yesterday’s match? A look at IPL 2024 points table as KKR defeat RCB by seven wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders remained unbeaten, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets in their second IPL 2024 fixture, in Bengaluru on Friday. Chasing 183, KKR reached 186/3 in 16.5 overs courtesy of a half-century from Venkatesh Iyer (50). Meanwhile, Sunil Narine (47) and Shreyas Iyer (39*) also made key contributions. For RCB's bowling department, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Mayank Dagar and Yash Dayal took a wicket each. Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer (2R) is congratulated by his Royal Challengers Bengaluru's counterpart Faf du Plessis (R) after their win.(AFP)

Initially, an unbeaten knock of 83 runs off 59 balls by Virat Kohli took RCB to 182/6 in 20 overs in the first innings. Meanwhile, Andre Russell and Harshit Rana bagged two dismissals each respectively for KKR.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Speaking after the match, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said, "Coming here, getting those two sessions of practice, we were in a good shape from the previous game. Coming and hitting few balls, it felt comfortable from within. The way Russell came in and realised the wicket wasn't giving much for bowlers, and went to slower ones, analysing the conditions on the spot was pleasing to the eye. The communication was brilliant. See when Narine comes in to open, he knows he has one job which is to clear the infield."

"Today we were contemplating whether to start with him or not but he did a brilliant job. From one end, it was good to bat on. From the other end it was two paced. That was the communication we had in the middle and we passed it onto others. Would be spending a day tomorrow in Bangalore, and then go to Vizag. I'm not expecting much at this point of time - it's just the start of the tournament. Want to enjoy each other's success - that's the plan for now," he further added.

IPL 2024 points table after RCB vs KKR match

Chennai Super Kings are on top of the IPL 2024 points table with four points in two matches, and are followed by KKR, who have climbed to second position. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have fallen down to third position. All three teams from first to third have four points in two matches, with net run rate being the decider.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are in fourth position, followed by Punjab Kings in fifth, RCB in sixth and Gujarat Titans in seventh place. Teams from fourth to seventh have two points each, with RCB having played a game extra, and net run rate is once again the deciding factor. Winless Delhi Capitals (0) are eighth, Mumbai Indians are ninth and Lucknow Super Giants are bottom of the standings.