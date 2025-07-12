Search Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
Williamson ends Fab-4 debate, declares Virat Kohli 'greatest all-format player' since 2010: 'It wasn't competitive...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 04:12 PM IST

Kane Williamson reserved the highest praise for Virat Kohli and also touched upon his personal relationship with the India great.

Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli have long been viewed as two of the most consistent modern-day cricketers; fierce competitors on the field, quietly respectful off it. As leaders of their respective sides during a golden era of batting in modern-day cricket, the two have often been compared for their skills and the ability to carry the weight of expectations. But Williamson, speaking to Sky Sports, reflected not just on their cricketing dynamic but also on their personal lives.

Kane Williamson spoke highly about Virat Kohli, labelling him the 'greatest all-format player'(X/AP)
Kane Williamson spoke highly about Virat Kohli, labelling him the 'greatest all-format player'(X/AP)

The former New Zealand skipper acknowledged Kohli’s towering influence in world cricket across all formats, calling him the “greatest” in the past 15 years.

Also read: ‘They are quite rich, fines won’t work’: Vaughan's stinging taunt at Shubman Gill, Ben Stokes over repeated violations

“Virat is probably the greatest all-format player we've seen in the last 15 years,” said Williamson.

“He had his own challenges in an absolute cricket-obsessed country, and he was at the top of the tree. It's a great relationship in slightly different ways. We've stayed in touch in a lot of ways as well. But, yeah, it was not really a competitive thing. You're just in the team and you want to compete as a team.”

The Kiwi batter also touched on their off-field connection that has endured beyond individual series and trophies. Their bond, Williamson said, extended beyond cricketing battles, shaped by life, perspective, and the ever-evolving roles they’ve embraced as players and individuals.

“It was quite funny, just a full circle. That's the other part. We're not just playing cricket but you are living lives in a parallel way in a huge percentage. It's the different things you experience as you get older, so you do connect on similar levels,” said Williamson.

Kohli retired from Test cricket in May earlier this year, while Williamson continues to remain an active international cricketer across all formats. Last year, he stepped down as the side's white-ball captain and also opted out of New Zealand's central contracts; however, Williamson has stated that he remains committed to international cricket.

India playing against England

While Kohli continues to live in London, the Indian team is taking part in a Test match within touching distance, taking on England at the iconic Lord's cricket ground. The series is level at 1-1 after two Tests, with Shubman Gill succeeding Kohli at No. 4 in brilliant fashion; the Indian captain already has three centuries in five innings to his name at the position, which also include a double ton in the second Test.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
Follow Us On