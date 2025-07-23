Yashasvi Jaiswal confronts Sai Sudharsan after youngster's rush of blood almost costs India: 'Ball jaane toh de yaar'

Young Yashasvi Jaiswal is back doing what he does best. Pile runs against his favourite team, England. After missing out on Lord's where he was dismissed for 13 and 0, the first time in 7 Tests against England that he failed to cross fifty, the young India opener continued his merry run against Ben Stokes' team, bringing up yet another fifty. After India were put to bat, Jaiswal and KL Rahul added 94 runs for the first wicket before the partnership was broken by Chris Woakes shortly after lunch. KL Rahul edged to second slip, missing his half-century by four runs, but Jaiswal remained composed to complete his. Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, and Sai Sudharsan's running wasn't smooth(PTI)

After the wicket of Rahul, out walked Sai Sudharsan, playing only his second Test. The 23-year-old, who made his debut in the series opener at Leeds, was dropped for the next two Tests in Edgbaston and Lord's. And hence, the fact that he was nervous was pretty much on expected lines. Any youngster would, when he is dropped after failing in the first Test. Nerves had clearly gotten the better of Sudharsan, who took on a defensive approach, not touching anything outside off-stump and restricting strokeplay. Sanjay Manjrekar weighed in on similar lines, saying he missed out on putting away a couple of bad balls that were overpitched half-volleys.

Hence, when a run-scoring opportunity came, Sudharsan got very keen. After being stuck on 3 off 18 balls, Sudharsan drove a delivery from Brydon Carse in the 37th over, just about enough to beat the mid-on. A full toss from Carse was tucked wide of the fielder; however, even before the ball could beat the fielder, a very eager Sudharsan took off, a move that could have proved catastrophic for the Indian team as Jaiswal was pretty much still inside his crease at the non-striker's end. Had the fielder gotten to it and nailed in a good throw, it could have been curtains for the batter, or even worse, run out a set Jaiswal.

Yashasvi Jaiswal immediately walks up to Sai Sudharsan

Being the senior pro in this regard, Jaiswal immediately confronted his partner before the next ball. "Sai, ball jaane toh de yaar" (Sai, at least let the ball go past the fielder before taking off). Nonetheless, the three runs that Sudharsan and Jaiswal ran between the wicket did the No. 3 batter's confidence a world of good. He started to bat with a lot more confidence and assurance, and in the very next over, Sudharsan flicked Jofra Archer for a brilliantly timed boundary.

India lost Jaiswal soon after, edging Liam Dawson to Harry Brook at first slip to give the left-arm spinner his first Test wicket after 8 years. Jaiswal and Sudharsan put on 26 runs before England picked up their second wicket. Jaiswal's dismissal brought out to the middle Shubman Gill, but the India captain was welcomed by a clattering of boos. As soon as Gill and Sudharsan joined hands, the running between the wickets looked a lot more smoother. The two recently played together, opening the innings for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL, and the smooth coordination was visible in the way they were calling or denying runs.