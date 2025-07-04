Yashasvi Jaiswal jumps in delight, throws arms around Sangakkara; Jurel bursts into laughter in wholesome RR reunion

Yashasvi Jaiswal may be locked in the most important Test series of his young career so far, but the 22-year-old continues to carry a sense of warmth and joy that’s become part of his personality on and off the field. The young opener has been one of India's key performers in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and once again drew attention on Day 2 at Edgbaston, but this time for a heartwarming off-field moment. Yashasvi Jaiswal meets Kumar Sangakkara during the Edgbaston Test(X)

Just before the day’s play began, Jaiswal was spotted sharing a light moment with former Sri Lanka captain and Rajasthan Royals director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara. As the two engaged in a brief conversation near the boundary ropes, Jaiswal suddenly leapt in delight, visibly thrilled by something Sangakkara had said, and threw his arms around the veteran cricketer in an impromptu hug.

Sangakkara returned the embrace with a broad smile, clearly enjoying the youngster’s infectious energy. Dhruv Jurel, standing nearby, couldn’t help but chuckle at the spontaneous gesture, pointing at Jaiswal’s playfulness.

Watch:

Jaiswal, who narrowly missed a second century of the series by just 13 runs in Birmingham, has been a pillar at the top of the order. His composed 87 saw crisp strokes and fearless intent, helping India wrest control of the game early.

India, after being put in to bat under overcast skies, posted a commanding first-innings total of 587 on the back of Shubman Gill’s record-breaking 269 and solid contributions from Ravindra Jadeja (89) and Washington Sundar (42). England, in reply, stumbled early. Akash Deep, playing in place of rested spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, rocked the top order with a fiery opening spell.

Alongside Mohammed Siraj, he reduced the hosts to 13/3 before Root and Brook steadied the innings to close Day 2 at 77/3.