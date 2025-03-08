Menu Explore
'You do it because you sit at home': Harbhajan's fiery 'treat sports separately' takedown of Mohammed Shami fasting row

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 08, 2025 11:20 AM IST

Harbhajan Singh rushed to Mohammed Shami's defence after the pacer was criticised by a Muslim cleric.

Mohammed Shami recently fell victim to criticism from a Muslim cleric for not fasting during the holy month of Ramzan. The India pacer was called a ‘criminal and sinner’ for following the practice, as India took on Australia in the semi-final of the ongoing Champions Trophy during the period.

India legend Harbhajan Singh rushed to Mohammed Shami’s defence.
India legend Harbhajan Singh rushed to Mohammed Shami’s defence.

Ramzan is a period of fasting observed by Muslims. The Muslim cleric, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, labelled Shami a ‘criminal’ for not fasting and said that it was a sin.

Also Read: Shastri hints at unexpected change in India XI for Champions Trophy final vs New Zealand: 'Groundsman had 5 days...'

Speaking to India Today, India legend Harbhajan Singh rushed to Shami’s defence and asked not to mix religion with the pacer’s sporting commitments.

“I think I just want to say that this is my personal view-I might be wrong or right. Sports should be treated separately. People who feel religion is playing this role or that role, I think it's fine to kind of do your routine-what you do in your religion. But people expecting Shami to do this or Rohit Sharma to do this or any XYZ to do this or that during a certain period (is not fair),” he said.

“You might be doing it because you are sitting at home or doing your own routine work. But when you are playing as a sportsman, if you don't keep yourself hydrated, you might collapse. And of course, with the kind of heat they are playing in, I think they need to drink water. They can't go through the game without having a drink or a snack. It's your body, after all-you need fuel,” he added.

India defeated Australia by four wickets in the semi-finals, and are scheduled to face New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday, in Dubai. Rohit Sharma and Co. have also faced criticism for being allowed to play all their matches in the same venue in Dubai, with opponents feeling that it gives India home advantage.

India didn’t travel to Pakistan for the tournament due to geo-political diplomatic relations between both countries. Instead, ICC accepted India’s request to play in a neutral venue, and opted for Dubai.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
