Yuvraj Singh deeply 'pained' by Shubman Gill's 'crime' in Edgbaston: 'Sachin used to scold himself. Gavaskar would...'

All the questions, all the doubts, all the concerns, and all the apprehension. Shubman Gill put those to rest, and then some, during his epic knock of 269 against England on Day 2 of the 2nd India vs England Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday. Gill's marathon innings set the platform for India's huge first-innings total of 587. Despite it being a relatively easier surface to bat on, Gill dished out a masterclass on how not to lose concentration and, more importantly, throw away a golden opportunity. As many as three other Indian batters got starts. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 87, Ravindra Jadeja rediscovered his mojo with the bat, scoring 89. Even Washington Sundar played a solid hand of 42. But in the end, there was only one daddy centurion for India – their newest captain, who is fiercely taking on every challenge thrown at him. Shubman Gill, left, ticked most boxes for Yuvraj Singh barring one(ANI/File)

As if Gill's 250 wasn’t enough, the Indian captain looked set for the magical figure of 300. With Akash Deep giving him decent support, India went to tea brilliantly placed at 564/7, with Gill eyeing 300, but 31 runs short of it, the skipper, perhaps, suffered his only lapse in concentration when Harry Brook played some mind games. He said something about scoring 290, to which Gill, at first, responded with a wry smile, but perished in the next over.

The cricket world erupted in praise for Gill’s breathtaking performance, but former India cricketer Yograj Singh felt a tinge of disappointment as Gill fell short of a triple century. Emphasising the value of staying not out, Yograj called it a ‘crime’ to lose a wicket when well-set, noting that his son, Yuvraj Singh, also felt pained by Gill’s dismissal.

“I am glad that whatever Yuvraj has achieved in his life, he is giving it back to the players by coaching them. Gill, Abhishek and Arshdeep have been his trainees. When Shubman Gill was batting on 200, I wanted him to remain 250 not out. But when the batter gets out, then I am pained. Yuvraj is also feeling the same. He has realised that getting out after such a big score is a crime. When you are 200 not out, 250 not out, 300 not out – when you have not out against your name – then all your mistakes are improved. Secondly, a lot was being said about Shubman Gill. To them, I just want to say… ‘Please, if you haven't played cricket, don’t talk about it’. Gill has worked on his top hand,” Yograj said while speaking to ANI.

Shikhar Dhawan speaks to HT

Shubman Gill, along with Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh, has honed his skills under Yuvraj’s guidance for years, and Yograj beams with pride watching their remarkable progress. He reminded that learning is a lifelong art, citing how even India’s cricketing legends have been hard on themselves when they’ve let opportunities slip away.

'If Brian Lara can score 500, why can't we?'

“Yuvraj knows how to make players. Players should learn from Yuvraj, Gautam Gambhir. They will scold players too, irrespective of how many runs you’ve scored or wickets you’ve taken. Sachin Tendulkar used to scold himself. Sunil Gavaskar would leave the nets if he got out. People become great because even when they play big innings, they go back and reflect on it, examining what they did wrong. Gill can achieve greater things. He could score 300, 400… if Brian Lara can score 500 not out, then we can too.”

“He has always had an issue regarding his right hand, but I spoke to Yuvi three days ago and he told me, ‘Papa, his right-hand issue has improved drastically. He can score more runs. I keep telling him not to get out’. The cover drives he played on the rise, head on top of the ball, he adjusted his right hand. It was perfect. I am told he is batting like magic. Because of the slight changes he is constantly making.”