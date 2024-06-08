Zaheer says Rishabh Pant 'reminds me of Viru', Virender Sehwag reacts on comparison: 'I'll just talk about...'

Team India's star batter, Rishabh Pant, made an impressive return to national colours earlier this week, scoring an unbeaten 36 in the side's strong win over Ireland in its opening match of the T20 World Cup. This was Pant's first appearance for India since his near-fatal car accident in December 2022; the wicketkeeper-batter returned to professional cricket in this year's Indian Premier League, where his strong performances for the Delhi Capitals earned him the national call-up for the marquee global tournament. Rishabh Pant of India plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match vs Ireland(Getty Images via AFP)

On a tricky surface in New York, Pant, despite being beaten by the odd deliveries that bounced significantly higher, maintained his composure and steered the side to an eight-wicket win. His winning hit – a reverse-six off fast bowler Barry McCarthy – stunned many and former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan believes it's Pant's mindset that makes him “stand out from the rest.”

“He reminds me a bit of Viru (Virender Sehwag),” Zaheer told Cricbuzz.

“He has the clarity on his game. If you don't know that, you can't be confident. What happens at the other end doesn't impact him, because he knows if he pulls off what he can, that would be enough. And that makes him the X-factor. He has the things that make him stand out from the rest. He has made a strong comeback after what he's been through in the past 1.5 years. He provides the spark,” Zaheer further said.

Sehwag reacts

On being compared with Pant, former India opener Sehwag spoke about Pant's mindset, pointing out how the wicketkeeper-batter didn't deter from attempting his natural shots despite the sluggishness of the surface.

“I'll just talk about his mindset. He attempted many shots (against Ireland), including a reverse sweep against a fast bowler. He was beaten, but that didn't impact his mindset. It makes him unique. The bowler can't predict what he will attempt. If the bowler knows how the batter is going to approach, they can plan,” said Sehwag.

Pant will be next in action during India's blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, that takes place at the same venue.