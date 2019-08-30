Dahisar children visit orphanage

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 01:13 IST

On account of Founder’s Day celebration, students of St Mary’s High School, Dahisar (East) visited Shanti Daan, Missionaries of Charity in Gorai.

“Keeping in mind our founder’s vision of sharing and caring, we teach our students the joy of giving. It is very important to inculcate values among students for the neglected, abandoned and orphaned children of world,” a school official said.

After interacting with the children at the orphanage, students learn to be content in life and not grumble about what they don’t have in their lives, the official said. Children are motivated from a very small age to have a vision in their lives.

“Our students showed their love and concern for orphanage children. In today’s world it is very important to develop values like sharing and caring among students. With the growing population, the number of orphaned and abandoned children has also increased. Today’s young generation should realise it and come forward for the betterment of these children,” the official said.

School celebrates Gujarati Diwas

The Gurukul Group of educational institutions functioning under the aegis of Mumbai Pradesh AryaVidya Sabha celebrated Vishwa Gujarati Bhasha Diwas with enthusiasm at Keer Sabhagruh recently. The day also marked the birthday of poet and reformer Veer Narmad.

Heena N Gala, principal of Somaiya D.Ed College, was the chief guest. Also present on the occasion were honorary secretaries Rajprakash Kamdar and Bipinbhai Patel, management committee members Prabhubhai Velani and Miloni Parikh, Dr Pai, principals of all Gurukul institutions, teachers and students.

Students took part in vibrant performances like storytelling, lokgeet, garba and one-act play, etc, as part of the event. The one-act play, in particular, drew appreciation from everyone. Chief guest Gala stated that Gujarati language should be the medium of instruction, which will help students develop better understanding of their subjects. She also emphasised on the importance of parents in everyone’s life and said one should always be respectful towards them.

Class 3 and 4 kids’ day out at the bank

To demonstrate how mathematical skills apply to everyday life, students of Classes 3 and 4 of St Mary’s High School, Mira, were taken to a State Bank of India branch. At the bank, the students were taught how to make withdrawals using an ATM machine as well as coin machine. They also interacted with the manager of the branch.

TV star interacts with school kids

Ratan Pratap, a popular TV show host and anchor, recently interacted with the students of Cambridge School, Kandivli. A school official said it was “an absolute delight” to have Pratap, well known for his anchoring of a dance show, at the school.

“Pratap answered the students’ queries and made the session a fun learning experience,” the official said.

School celebrates Founder’s Day

Founder’s Day was celebrated at St Francis High School, Vasai, with great zeal and enthusiasm recently. Students participated in various competitions and activities one week prior to the event. They took part in events such as card-making, message-writing, bouquet-making, story narration and debate.

Borivli school conducts carrom competition

St Xavier’s High School in Borivli (East) organised the Ryan Zonal Inter School Carrom Competition (zone-3) in the school auditorium.

Apart from the students of St Xavier’s High School, the other students who participated in the under-8 to under 16-category were students of St Lawrence High School (Borivli), St Mary’s High School (Dahisar) and St Thomas High School (Dahisar).

In the boys’ under-8 category, Vedant Naik from St Thomas High School secured the first place, while Anushree Shirke from St. Mary’s High School won the competition among the girls in the same category. Hardik Vichare from St Lawrence High School and Harshita Rughani from St Xavier’s High School won the competition in the under-10 category.

Omkar Bague and Shravani Surnar, both from St Mary’s High School, won their respective competitions in the under-12 category, while in the under-14 category, Rudra Kelkar and Kriya Rawat from St Lawrence High School secured the first places. In the under-16 competition, Harsh Kelkar and Iquera Shaikh from St Lawrence High School won the competitions.St Xavier’s High School’s chairman and managing director encouraged the students.

SoBo school makes Maths fun for kids

The Diamond Jubilee High School, ICSE, Mazagaon, conducted a week-long programme of ‘X-Matics’– a unique way to make Maths fun for students – from August 19 to August 24 for students of Class 6 to Class 10. To make it interactive, the school held various talks by eminent personalities and workshops such as Fun with Mathematics on Geo-Board, Rangometry, Sanobi (Origami), 3D Jodo (blocks) among others.

Dr Amitabh Bhattacharya and Dr Sagar Srivastava – both faculty at School of Mathematics, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) – made the sessions fun with their talks.

However, the most popular particular session was held by Dr Mayank Vahia, former professor of Astrophysics and Astronomy, TIFR, on How Small is Small, and How Big is Big.

Mira Road kids go on nature trek

Students of Grade 7 and 8 from Rassaz International School, Mira Road, visited the Conservation Education Centre (CEC) of Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) at Goregaon recently as a part of experiential learning.

Field visits promote experiential learning, which can be defined as learning from experience or learning by doing, a school official said. The students at CEC were received by the resident naturalists who gave them a quick orientation of the place and the different trails in the reserve area. The students were oriented about the objectives of BNHS and its various wings and centres. They were given instructions about the do’s and don’t’s during their trek in the reserve. The natural balance of the forest ecosystem was also explained to them.

National Scientific Temper Day celebrated

Guru Harkrishan High School and Junior College, Santacruz (West), celebrated National Scientific Temper Day recently in the memory of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar, who was the president of Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti.

The purpose of conducting the event was to make the students aware of various superstitious beliefs and practices followed by people and how they force their irrational thinking on others.

As part of the event, teachers of the school performed certain experiments through a play, in a way to arouse the curiosity in students. The students were shown how some people target others and make them agree to superstitious beliefs.

“Due to our innate fears we turn to find solace through illogical means, which encourages such practices,” a school official said.

Students of Class 6 to 10 recited poems and shared information on scientific temper.

Some of the facts that were shared were eye-openers for all, the official said.

