13-year-old girl raped in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani

dehradun

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 16:46 IST

A 35-year-old man allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl on Thursday in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, said police. A case was registered on Friday morning after the girl’s father lodged a complaint.

Kashmir Singh, a senior sub-inspector involved in the investigation, said the girl’s father works at a government establishment and his daughter was in Haldwani for treatment when she was allegedly raped.

“The absconding accused was arrested by police in the afternoon in Kaladhungi area of Nainital district. He confessed to the crime during interrogation and would soon be presented before the court,” said Sanjay Kumar, station house officer, Haldwani.