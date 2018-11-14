Affidavit filed in HC on action taken against Corbett encroachments in Almora

The state government on Tuesday submitted an affidavit before the Uttarakhand high court regarding action taken against resort owners in Almora district, following a public interest litigation (PIL) on encroachments on government land around the Corbett Tiger Reserve. Earlier, the authorities had submitted a report on action taken against resort owners around Corbett in Nainital district.

The affidavit filed by sub-divisional magistrate Bhikiyasain Almora (in charge Salt Khumud) apprised the high court on action taken in compliance with its earlier order regarding the removal of encroachments by Corbett Ram Ganga Resort, Jamaria village; Salona Resort, Sankar village, and the pathway leading from Salona resort to Ram Ganga river.

The affidavit pointed out that district magistrate Almora had constituted a committee under the chairmanship of SDM Salt Khumad, in which sub-divisional forest officer, Ranikhet, and police station in charge Salt were the members. This committee made a joint inspection on October 24 to check the encroachments around Corbett in Almora district.

The committee found that the Ram Ganga resort, Jamaria, had encroached upon land measuring 56 nalis (1 nali is around 2,100 square feet) and Salona resort Jim Corbett national park Marchulla had encroached upon 9 nalis of land. The committee said the land in both cases was revenue land and not forest land.

The affidavit said that proceedings under relevant provisions of the public premises act have already been initiated in both cases and resorts have been challenged. The cases are pending for final adjudication in the SDM’s court in Salt Khumud.

The committee found a road from Ram Ganga river to Salona Resort Jim Corbett Park Marchulla that was open for vehicles, following which it directed the resort manager for its closure with iron barricades.

The affidavit pointed out that managers of both the resorts gave a written undertaking that they would remove the encroachments within three days. On October 30, the authorities conducted another inspection and found that the encroachments were removed after demolishing the structures. The authorities fenced the freed land and put up a signboard indicating that the land belongs to the state government.

The case pertains to a public interest litigation filed by Mayank Mainali, chairperson of Ramnagar-based NGO, Himalayan Yuva Gramin Vika Sanstha, in 2012 regarding encroachments around Corbett.

The court appointed a high-power committee on June 14, 2018 to investigate the alleged encroachments by hotel and resorts around Corbett. The committee submitted its report to the court on June 18, listing the alleged encroachments.

In its June 19 order, the high court directed the principal conservator of forests to register cases against all the persons who have encroached upon the government land under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Indian Forest Act, 1927, within three months.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 15:43 IST