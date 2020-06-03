e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Afghani student booked for molestation of woman in Uttarakhand

Afghani student booked for molestation of woman in Uttarakhand

According to police, Afghanistan national Kareemullah, who is studying masters in horticulture at the university, has been staying in Shivalik hostel on the campus.

dehradun Updated: Jun 03, 2020 05:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rudrapur
Kumar said the accused allegedly molested the 22-year-old woman and a resident of India Colony in Pantnagar on Monday night when she was on a walk near Shivalik hostel after dinner.
Kumar said the accused allegedly molested the 22-year-old woman and a resident of India Colony in Pantnagar on Monday night when she was on a walk near Shivalik hostel after dinner.(HT File )
         

A 23-year-old Afghani national studying at GB Pant University in US Nagar district was booked for allegedly molesting a woman on the university campus on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

“The accused was booked under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) on the complaint of the woman’s brother. He was presented in a court today (Tuesday),” said Ashok Kumar, incharge of Pantnagar police station.

According to police, Afghanistan national Kareemullah, who is studying masters in horticulture at the university, has been staying in Shivalik hostel on the campus. Notably, around 50 foreign students are studying in the university and stay in hostels on the campus.

Kumar said the accused allegedly molested the 22-year-old woman and a resident of India Colony in Pantnagar on Monday night when she was on a walk near Shivalik hostel after dinner.

“The accused stopped the woman and molested her besides passing lewd comments. Following this, she informed her brother over phone, who immediately arrived at the spot with his friends and nabbed the accused and handed over him to security officials of the university. On information, police rushed to the spot and took him into custody,” said Kumar.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What we still don’t know
Covid-19: What we still don’t know
Covid cases cross 200,000; rural clusters new challenge
Covid cases cross 200,000; rural clusters new challenge
Cyclone Nisarga to hit coasts of Gujarat, Maharashtra today
Cyclone Nisarga to hit coasts of Gujarat, Maharashtra today
Social security ID for migrants on top of labour panel’s agenda
Social security ID for migrants on top of labour panel’s agenda
Demand for Shramik trains sees a decline
Demand for Shramik trains sees a decline
Rising Covid deaths push Delhi’s largest cemetery at ITO to brink
Rising Covid deaths push Delhi’s largest cemetery at ITO to brink
Debt-ridden man attempts to kill self, goes into hiding; caught
Debt-ridden man attempts to kill self, goes into hiding; caught
Covid update: China ‘delayed’ info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO
Covid update: China ‘delayed’ info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In