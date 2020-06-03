Afghani student booked for molestation of woman in Uttarakhand

dehradun

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 05:47 IST

A 23-year-old Afghani national studying at GB Pant University in US Nagar district was booked for allegedly molesting a woman on the university campus on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

“The accused was booked under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) on the complaint of the woman’s brother. He was presented in a court today (Tuesday),” said Ashok Kumar, incharge of Pantnagar police station.

According to police, Afghanistan national Kareemullah, who is studying masters in horticulture at the university, has been staying in Shivalik hostel on the campus. Notably, around 50 foreign students are studying in the university and stay in hostels on the campus.

Kumar said the accused allegedly molested the 22-year-old woman and a resident of India Colony in Pantnagar on Monday night when she was on a walk near Shivalik hostel after dinner.

“The accused stopped the woman and molested her besides passing lewd comments. Following this, she informed her brother over phone, who immediately arrived at the spot with his friends and nabbed the accused and handed over him to security officials of the university. On information, police rushed to the spot and took him into custody,” said Kumar.