After spike in Covid-19 cases, 34-hour-lockdown imposed in Uttarakhand’s Jaspur

dehradun

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 21:51 IST

After 46 Covid-19 cases were reported from Jaspur in Udham Singh Nagar district in a single day, the district administration imposed a 34-hour lockdown in the area on Thursday.

Sundar Singh Tomar, sub divisional magistrate, Jaspur said, “After discussion with higher authorities of administration, police and health officials it was decided on Wednesday, that lockdown will be imposed from 2 pm on Thursday.”

On Wednesday, 45 out of 46 cases were reported from Jaspur, were from an area named Nai Basti colony.

Two weeks ago, a three-day lockdown had been imposed in Rudrapur, Kashipur and Bazpur cities of Udham Singh Nagar district after a sudden rise in cases.

On Thursday, three Covid-19 positive patients also died in Uttarakhand.

The state health bulletin mentioned that a 63-year-old male Covid-19 patient died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh due to “Ventricular Fibrilation/ARDS/MCA Infarction.”

Another 80-year-old female patient died at Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital in Nainital district. As per death summary provided by the hospital, the cause of death was described as “Bilateral Pneumonitis/SARI/Type 1 Respiratory Failure/ Septicemia/Shock/Dyselectrolytemia/Hyponatremia.”

In Haridwar district, a 50-year-old female who was admitted to a government hospital in Roorkee on Wednesday with complains of fever with difficulty in breathing and diabetes tested Covid-19 positive and died on Thursday.

With this a total of 60 Covid-19 patients have died in the state of which eight patients have died due to coronavirus and other died due to comorbidities.

On Thursday, with 68 cases Dehradun reported the maximum cases followed by 32 cases from Haridwar district. The other districts reported; Almora (3), Nainital (31), Tehri (4) and Uttarkashi (7).

Of total cases reported on Thursday, 47 cases were found to be close contacts of earlier detected positive patients. Four healthcare workers, one frontline worker deployed for Covid-19 duty and two CRPF personnel also tested positive.

Fifty patients were also discharged from hospitals on Thursday with maximum 31 patients from Nainital.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 17.31 days, while the infection rate is 4.51%. The state has so far tested 1.32 lakh samples of which results of over 9000 are awaited.

Meanwhile, state general secretary for Bhartiya Janta Party, Kuldeep Kumar, also reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.