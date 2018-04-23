BJP leader’s hoarding on U’khand CM’s ‘historic’ tour trolled on social media

A hoarding put up by a BJP leader, which described chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat’s recent Thailand tour as “historic”, created a buzz on the social media, embarrassing the ruling party.

BJP’s former Dehradun president Umesh Agarwal displayed the hoarding four days ago close to the chief minister’s residence here. Agarwal also posted a screenshot of the hoarding on his Facebook timeline.

The photo of the hoarding has been trolled on social networking sites Facebook and Twitter.

“When it will be India so developed that other countries people visit here to look for something good (sic)” tweeted a user with handle @mik7_. Other twitter handles posted hilarious one-liners on the “historic” Thailand tour. “Congrats Uttarakhand has got its own Kejriwal,” said a Facebook post by a man called Dharmanand Kandpal.

Agarwal is seeking a party ticket for mayoral elections. The hoarding seems an attempt to get some brownie points. After the controversy over the hoarding, Agarwal has gone incommunicado. Calls to his both cell phones are diverted to his assistant’s number.

“Sahab is in Bengaluru, he will be available after 26th April,” said Rajesh Badoni.

When contacted, BJP state president Ajay Bhatt said, “The hoarding I believe was displayed with a good intention”. He advised party leaders to avoid “unnecessary publicity”.

Interacting with party lawmakers on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “We make mistakes and give masala (fodder) to the media... as if we are great social scientists and experts to analyse issues.”

The chief minister had told party leaders a few days ago not to display any hoarding with his photos, but the advice has been ignored by BJP leaders.

The CM was in Thailand with a posse of officials from April 16 to 19. The tour was organised by the Indian embassy in Thailand. An official note said the CM held talks with industry leaders about possibility of investment opportunities in the Himalayan state, particularly in the field of food processing and hospitality.