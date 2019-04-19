Fighting Uttarakhand BJP MLAs reach truce after CM intervenes

The ongoing spat between two BJP legislators in Uttarakhand came to an end on Thursday after the intervention of chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and the ruling party’s state president.

Khanpur MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh ‘Champion’ and Jhabreda MLA Deshraj Karnwal have been at loggerheads with each other for the past two months over caste and other issues.

On Thursday, both the legislators were called at the CM’s residence. Besides Rawat, BJP state president Ajay Bhatt and representatives of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) were also present.

As senior leaders and the chief minister tried to diffuse the issues between both the legislators, they apologised to each other.

“Both legislators have been pacified and they won’t indulge in the quarrel anymore. They have also been cautioned to ensure discipline, which is the principle mandate of the party,” Bhatt told media persons in Haldwani.

Singh had lodged a complaint with police against Karnwal, claiming his caste certificate is forged, which was submitted before the Uttarakhand Elecion Commission during 2017 assembly election.

Jhabreda, from where Karnwal is a legislator, is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC).

Singh, at a press conference on April 16, said he would knock the doors of high court in the fake caste certificate case.

A leader close to Karnwal registered a complaint against Singh for manhandling him.

Karnwal also termed Singh a fake wrestler and in response to it, Singh invited him to wrestle stating that Karnwal won’t be able to withstand his slap.

Notably, both the legislators were at loggerheads after they demanded tickets for their wives in March from the Haridwar Lok Sabha seat. Both were served notice on the grounds of indiscipline on April 15.

The Congress responded to the mud-slinging in the BJP as a threat to development.

A delegation of Congress leaders on Tuesday met Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya informing about the tussle and how it would impact the development of the state.

Leader of Opposition Indira Hriyadesh on Thursday said the fight was “sub-standard”.

“The fight between BJP legislators is more an embarrassment for Uttarakhand than the BJP. These acts are sub-standard. BJP claim itself to be a disciplined party but have failed to crack whip over such incidents which brings bad name to the state,” the Congress leader said.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 16:40 IST