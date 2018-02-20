Forum demands measure to save sick pharma unit from closure in Uttarakhand

The Indian Drugs and Pharmaceutical Limited (IDPL) in Rishikesh, which is said to be a sick pharma unit of the central government, might see the establishment of a convention centre on its campus, as per an initiative of the central government. This has led to protests by the ‘Save IDPL’ Forum, an organisation of IDPL employees and ex- employees who have demanded that the plant which manufactures antibiotics be saved from closure.

Jatyendra Ramola, district president of the Congress has also extended the party’s support to the ‘Save IDPL’ initiative.

Sanjay Shastri, BJP leader, said that he would take a delegation to the Uttarakhand chief minister demanding that the IDPL should not be closed and the unit be run by the state government.

Madan Kaushik, the government’s spokesperson, said that the IDPL plant is managed by the central government and the state government does not have any say in the various works being conducted there.

“I think that the central government’s move of making a state of the art convention centre and other tourism related facilities should be welcomed as it would help in showcasing Rishikesh as the Yoga capital of India in a stronger way. This would also lead to creation of employment facilities,” said the minister and the party spokesperson.

The IDPL was established in 1967 in Virbhadra, Rishikesh city and the plant and the residential colony is spread across an area of 832 acres. The plant manufactures Penicillin, Tetracycline, Oxytetracycline and Streptomycine.

AK Majumdar, president of IDPL retirees welfare society, said that a delegation comprising the IDPL employees and the political activists would meet the chief minister over the issues and urge him to take immediate steps to save the drug manufacturing facility from closure.