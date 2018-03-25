In a first, school education dept to conduct madrasa board exam

In a first, the state school education department will conduct madrasa board examination, beginning on April 9.

The decision was taken by the Uttarakhand Minority Commission and the Uttarakhand Madarsa Education Board in February following complaints of irregularities in the conduction of madrasa board examination, especially in Haridwar and US Nagar districts. The decision is aimed at bringing transparency in the examination, said officials.

“We received several complaints from Haridwar and US Nagar about the irregularities. The students used to study in the same class, give examination at the same centre and subject teachers were the invigilators. There was no system followed,” said Alok Shekhar Tiwari, the director general (DG) of education and additional secretary of the minority commission.

The school education department has identified 13 government schools in the state as the centres to conduct the madrasa board examination for 5,518 students studying in the madrasas across the state. The department has appointed more than 200 government teachers as invigilators for the examination.

The department has also made changes for checking copies of the madrasa students. The copies that used to be checked in the classes by subject teachers will now be examined at the headquarters of madrasa board and minority commission under strict vigil. “The government school teachers, along with our teachers, will check the answer-sheets at the headquarters to achieve transparency in the system,” said Haji Akhlaq Ahmad Ansari, the deputy registrar of the madrasa board.

Under the new examination pattern, question papers for the madrasa students have been reduced from 10 to 6. For the Urdu, Arabic and Farsi language papers, the school education department has appointed a supporting staff, who will help the government teachers in addressing the issues of students.

The state government has already directed the madrasa board to upgrade its 297 affiliated schools with basic infrastructure, which includes separate washrooms for boys and girls, drinking water facility, power supply and furniture. “As the madrasa board schools lack adequate facilities for students, we have tried to provide them centres where all these basic amenities are available,” Tiwari said.

Officers close to the matter said that the decision was criticised by the management of Peeran Kaliyar Madarsa, for which they also made political pressure. However, the minority commission refused to budge on the decision.

There are nearly 35,000 students enrolled with the madrasas in the state, which have 1,400 teachers to impart education to them.