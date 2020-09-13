e-paper
Home / Dehradun / In a first, Uttarakhand mapping human-snake conflict hotspots

In a first, Uttarakhand mapping human-snake conflict hotspots

Uttarakhand is keen on the programme aimed to mitigate human-snake conflict situations.

dehradun Updated: Sep 13, 2020 16:24 IST
Suparna Roy | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Suparna Roy | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
A 15-feet long King cobra was rescued from Uttarakhand in August this year.
A 15-feet long King cobra was rescued from Uttarakhand in August this year. (HT Photo)
         

For the first time, human-snake conflict hotspots will be mapped in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region while the state forest department conducts a three-year long project to learn more about the different types of snakes found in the region.

The forest department aims to train 750 locals from 250 villages, considered high-risk from the human-snake conflict point of view, under the project named “Community based human-snake conflict mitigation in Kumaon Himalayas of Uttarakhand, India”

Tejaswini Patil, chief conservator of forests (CCF) Kumaon region said that the state government had been spreading awareness about human-snake conflict, but with this project, the department will also be able to learn more about the different types of snakes found in the region.

“A lot of different kinds of snakes are found in the Kumaon region, but not a lot is known about them. Every year, we conduct awareness generation programmes due to which people now, do not kill snakes but rather inform quick response team for rescue, but still as the awareness level is low, people always feel a threat. With this project, we will be studying different types of snakes found in this region and map the areas where they are found, to find conflict hotspots,” said Patil.

Also Read: 5,000 Himalayan streams to be rejuvenated under MGNREGA in Uttarakhand

She added that the project aims to assess the abundance, intensity of human-snake conflict and awareness level in communities for snakes and mitigation of human-snake conflict. As part of the project, the status of the conflict will be studied division and species wise. It will also study the mitigation measures currently employed, status of compensatory measures and public opinion on this issue.

As part of the project, the forest department will train three people from each high-risk village in snake rescue and rehabilitation process.

Also Read: Rare species of orchid found for first time in western Himalayas

Snake sightings increase in the state with the onset of monsoon. Every few days, snakes are sighted in and around residential areas in different parts of the state. In the first week of September, forest department officials rescued 12 snakes, including six cobras, from Haldwani area of Nainital district. A copper-headed trinket snake, Forsten’s cat snake, Russell’s viper, two rat snakes and a python were also among those rescued. In the last week of August, state forest department officials rescued a 15.4 feet long King cobra snake from Jamunwala area in Dehradun, claiming it to be the largest King cobra they had ever rescued in the district so far.

