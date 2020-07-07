e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Watch: Indian Air Force lands IAF’s Mi17 chopper, AN-32 aircraft near Indo-China border in Uttarakhand

Watch: Indian Air Force lands IAF’s Mi17 chopper, AN-32 aircraft near Indo-China border in Uttarakhand

The sorties were held on Monday evening amid tight security arrangements by Indian Army personnel near the airstrip which is used as the advance landing ground by IAF.

dehradun Updated: Jul 07, 2020 16:51 IST
Vipin Negi | Edited by Arpan Rai
Vipin Negi | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, Uttarkashi
According to the officials in the district, two IAF’s Mi17 helicopters were seen flying at the Advance Landing Ground in Chinyalisaur airstrip.
According to the officials in the district, two IAF’s Mi17 helicopters were seen flying at the Advance Landing Ground in Chinyalisaur airstrip.(HT Photo)
         

Indian Air Force choppers were spotted flying at Chinyalisaur airstrip of Uttarkashi district near Sino-India border in a round of security inspection exercise a day after India and China showed first signs of de-escalation of tension by withdrawl of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The sorties were held on Monday evening amid tight security arrangements by Indian Army personnel near the airstrip which is used as the advance landing ground by IAF.

WATCH | IAF’s Mi17 chopper, AN-32 aircraft at Uttarakhand’s Chinyalisaur airstrip

 

According to the officials in the district, two IAF’s Mi17 helicopters were seen flying at the Advance Landing Ground in Chinyalisaur airstrip.

“The helicopters landed and took-off at least five times. They also flew near the border for inspecting security,” said an official of the district administration not wishing to be named.

Superintendent of police (SP) Uttarkashi Pankaj Bhatt confirmed the air force’s activity and said that two IAF choppers landed at the spot.

Earlier in June, AN-32 aircraft of the air force had also landed there as part of an exercise.

Security has been tightened near the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand by the armed forces after the clash in Galwan Valley. Border Roads Organisation has also sped up its various projects in the area.

On Tuesday, defence minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the progress of BRO projects near LAC and LOC in which he also sought the progress report of those in Uttarakhand.

tags
top news
Chinese envoy steps in to save PM Oli govt, her office says don’t want NCP in trouble
Chinese envoy steps in to save PM Oli govt, her office says don’t want NCP in trouble
NIA makes 7th arrest in Pulwama terror attack case
NIA makes 7th arrest in Pulwama terror attack case
ED slaps money laundering case against GVK group and MIAL for airport scam
ED slaps money laundering case against GVK group and MIAL for airport scam
IAF projects day-night, all-weather combat capability in Ladakh
IAF projects day-night, all-weather combat capability in Ladakh
With 40 teams chasing Kanpur gangster, UP police vows not to sit quietly till Dubey is nabbed
With 40 teams chasing Kanpur gangster, UP police vows not to sit quietly till Dubey is nabbed
‘Last night fireworks’: Astronauts capture photos of comet NEOWISE from space
‘Last night fireworks’: Astronauts capture photos of comet NEOWISE from space
‘Told him to get a haircut’: When Chopra shared room with Dhoni in 2004
‘Told him to get a haircut’: When Chopra shared room with Dhoni in 2004
Gujarat: Knee-deep water throws life out of gear, cattle washed away in flood
Gujarat: Knee-deep water throws life out of gear, cattle washed away in flood
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In