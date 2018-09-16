Man posing as army officer tries to enter India-US joint military exercise area, held

A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut posing as an army officer was arrested on Sunday trying to enter Chaubattia area in Uttarakhand’s Almora district where a joint military training exercise between India and US had started.

Rahul (22) in army uniform and Army CO (commanding officer) written on his car tried to enter Chaubattia, but army personnel there stopped him and sought identification documents, which he could not produce, Virender Pant, senior sub-inspector of Ranikhet Kotwali police station, said.

The army personnel then seized the vehicle and handed Rahul to the police, he said.

Given the sensitivity of the matter, Pant said they are questioning Rahul on why he was posing as an Army officer and what his intentions were.

There were four passengers in the vehicle, who claimed they were sales tax officials and had hired the vehicle for sightseeing the Chaubattia garden. They are being questioned, but no FIR has been lodged against them.

Rahul has been booked under various IPC sections, including 140 (wearing garb or carrying token used by soldier, sailor or airman), and others related to cheating and forgery.

He will be produced in the local court on Monday, Pant said.

As part of the bilateral defence cooperation between India and the US, the two-week long joint military exercise began on Sunday. It will conclude on September 29.

The joint exercise will reportedly simulate a scenario of dealing with insurgents and counter-terrorism environment in mountainous terrain.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 21:39 IST