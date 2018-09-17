Minor girl gang-raped by 3 minors in Uttarakhand

A minor girl was gang-raped allegedly by three minor boys at Bhurani village in US Nagar district on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

The accused were apprehended under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The girl, a class 7 student, went to buy some household items from nearby shop on Saturday.

When she was returning, a boy of same village took her into a remote area, where he and his two accomplices allegedly raped her in turns.

When she didn’t return home in time and her parents, daily wage labourers from Bihar, launched a manhunt.

After sometime, she reached home and narrated the ordeal to her family, who in turn informed police.

Kailash Chandra Bhatt, inspector of Rudrapur police station, said, “We have apprehended all accused and booked them under the POSCO Act. Accused are minor.”

Senior superintendent of police Sadanand Date said, “The accused will be presented before a juvenile court on Tuesday.”

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 05:53 IST