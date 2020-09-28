e-paper
‘Negative Covid-19 report not mandatory for visiting Char Dham shrines’: Uttarakhand govt

The Uttarakhand government released new guidelines for visiting Char Dham shrines on late Monday evening.

dehradun Updated: Sep 28, 2020 23:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
File photo: A view of Badrinath temple.
File photo: A view of Badrinath temple. (ANI)
         

Months after allowing pilgrims from Uttarakhand and outside the state to visit Char Dham shrines, the state government has now said that a negative Covid-19 report will not be needed for pilgrims to visit the shrines.

According to the new guidelines released by Ravinath Raman, chief executive officer of Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board, pilgrims are strictly required to register on the official website of the Board and take an e-pass for visiting the shrines.

Pilgrims will undergo thermal scanning at the entrance of the shrines and if their temperatures are found to be higher than normal, then a Covid-19 test will be conducted. Pilgrims will have to bear the cost of the test. Such pilgrims will be allowed entry into the shrine only after they test negative.

The guidelines further mention that if any pilgrim develops symptoms similar to Covid-19 they should avoid visiting the shrine or applying for an e-pass.

Meanwhile, pilgrims travelling to the shrines through heli services will not need an e-pass as their details will be taken by the heli company and shared with the Board and district administration on a daily basis.

The new guidelines state that pregnant ladies, infants, pilgrims above the age of 65 or below 10 years of age are advised to avoid the yatra.

The state government has not allowed pilgrims to touch the idols during their visit to the shrine.

