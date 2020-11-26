Over 100 guests to be tested after Uttarakhand groom tests positive for Covid-19

dehradun

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 18:01 IST

A newly married couple in Chera village of Uttarakhand was isolated by Pithoragarh district administration late on Wednesday night as the groom learnt he was Covid-19 positive in the middle of his wedding ceremony.

Pankaj Chandola, Pithoragarh tehsildar said that the groom had returned from Delhi four days ago to attend his wedding and gave his samples for testing in Champawat district before going to his village.

“By the time we got his Covid-19 report, the wedding ceremony had already started. We immediately reached the spot with the report and isolated the bride and groom along with other relatives. Both of them are asymptomatic as of now but if they develop symptoms then they will be moved to the district Covid hospital,” said Chandola.

Meanwhile, the district administration is now conducting tests for all those who attended the wedding as a precautionary measure and the guests have also been isolated. Around a hundred people attended the wedding.

In a similar case, on Monday, a 26-year-old man in Bageshwar district was hospitalised just before leaving for bride’s home to tie the knot as he tested positive for Covid-19. The 26-year-old from Garur village in Bageshwar district had returned from Mumbai last Thursday and was scheduled to get married on Monday.

Uttarakhand has so far reported over 72,000 Covid-19 cases with over 66,000 patients recovering successfully. With the onset of winter, the state government is working on increasing testing to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection.