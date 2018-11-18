Polling begins in 84 urban local bodies in Uttarakhand, BJP and Congress fight it out

Polling has begun in Uttarakhand for the 84 urban local bodies (ULB) across the state. A total of 23.53 lakh voters — 12.20 lakh male and 11.33 lakh female — will seal the fate of 4,978 candidates contesting the polls.

The voting, which started at 8 am, will end at 5 pm.

Polling is currently being held in 1,064 wards for mayoral seats across the Himalayan state. For the first time, Rishikesh and Kotdwar would be witnessing mayoral polls. Uttarakhand will witness polling at 2,664 booths spread across 1,257 polling centres.

“After the voting, the ballot papers will be collected and locked in the strong room. A strong room has been made for each ULB going to polls, so we have 84 strong rooms. The papers will be then taken out on the day of counting on November 20,” election commissioner Chandra Shekhar Bhatt said.

The state election commission (SEC) has also launched an Android-based mobile application through which users can get information on the elections. The application will also enable real-time tracking of results during the counting.

“Through the mobile app, users will be able to keep track of the results at district level and ward level. The link to download the application has been put on the Election Commission’s website,” Bhatt said. It will have details of the candidates contesting in each ULB, mayoral candidate, chairman and councillors, as well as poll results.

Around 10,000 police personnel, 4,000 home guards and 25 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed across the state. The election could be seen as a fight for dominance between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress in the hilly state.

There are 23.53 lakh registered voters in the 84 ULBs. Of these, over eight lakh are registered in Dehradun district. The Dehradun Municipal Corporation has 6.28 lakh voters, highest among all local bodies of the state. The ULB also has 100 wards, maximum in the state.

Among the 13 districts, Udham Singh Nagar has 15 ULBs going to poll on Sunday, highest in the state.

There are 25 identity cards approved by SEC, which voters can carry to the polling centre. These include Aadhaar card, passport, driving licence, PAN card, passbook, ration card, job identity card, electricity bill or land/house registration certificate, student ID or library card, caste certificate, arms licence, pensioners’ ID card, railway or bus pass, handicapped certificate among others.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 10:41 IST