Quarrying suspended in Jamrani for indefinite period

The district administration of Nainital has suspended quarrying indefinitely on 5 licensed quarrying lots in Jamrani which falls on the outskirts of Haldwani.

Jamrani is also the site of the proposed Jamrani dam that would provide drinking water to Haldwani and water for irrigation to Uttar Pradesh.

The district administration had been receiving complaints of illegal quarrying in the Jamrani area of the Gola river.

Deputy director mining Rajpal Legha raided the Jamrani area on Friday where he personally inspected 35 trucks that were taking quarrying materials in the area.

He also inspected the quarrying lots of the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam and private lots. After seeing that a large number of trucks, dumpers and tractors were operating in the area illegally and carrying the material above capacity, the district administration acting on the instructions of district magistrate suspended quarrying activities in the area until further orders.

Deputy director mining Rajpal Legha said the Jamrani area had become a hotbed of illegal quarrying as was evident in the raid, due to which quarrying activities were suspended.

There were five legal quarrying lots there, but the volume of illegal quarrying was too much, he said.

Though quarrying has been suspended in Jamrani, demands are being raised for starting quarrying on Nandhaur river near Chorgaliya after the 10 year quarrying lease expired in 2016.

Pan Singh Mewadi, a resident of Chorgaliya, said local residents have been pressing for opening quarrying on the Nandhaur river that lies close to the Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary.

The 10-year mining lease on the Nandhaur river had lapsed in year 2016 and there has been no quarrying since then as the state government had to take the nod from the centre as the matter concerned a wildlife sanctuary.

“The mining lease on the Nandhaur river has been renewed now and we would be starting quarrying by April end,” said Legha, who is deputy director mining, Kumaon region.

Dushyant Mainali, who is an advocate and social activist from Haldwani, said the incident in Jamrani area had exposed the rampant illegal quarrying in rivers of the state.

“Quarrying would be opened after some time and again the illegal quarrying operators would be back,” Mainiali said, adding that more strict measures would have to be taken to curb illegal quarrying.