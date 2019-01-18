Ram temple will be built under Congress rule, says Harish Rawat, gets rapped

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat said Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya when Congress comes to power at the Centre.

“Congress would build the (Ram) temple based on the decision of the Supreme Court. The BJP would fail to construct the temple because they are ‘papi’ (sinners). They have violated maryada (order). Those who have no regard for ethics and dignity cannot be devotees of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram,” Rawat had said on Thursday during an interaction with reporters in Pauri Garhwal district during his ‘Maer Mait’ (My Campaign).

The statement drew sharp retort from his fellow party leader and Uttarakhand leader of opposition Indira Hridayesh, who said: “If it is so, then the Congress could have built a Ram temple when it was in power for 10 years.”

“All including Muslims are in support of constructing a Ram temple. But one should not make a claim which cannot be fulfilled as we are not in power,” said Hridayesh, indicating a rift within the ranks.

Clarifying his stance, Rawat said, “I had said that an environment of constructing Ram Mandir would be created in the country if the Congress comes to power.”

State BJP president Ajay Bhatt said the Congress’s claim on Ram temple was a ploy to mislead people. “Their claim is a farce because the biggest obstruction in the construction of Ram Temple is Congress party itself,” he said.

Reacting sharply to Rawat’s ‘sinner’ label on the BJP, Bhatt said, “The history of Congress is full of big crimes like implementation of Emergency and anti-Sikh riots. If such a party is calling us papi (sinner), then one can just think about their mental state.”

