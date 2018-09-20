RTI activist lodges complaint against film Manmarziyaan

An Uttarakhand based RTI activist has lodged a complaint in Nainital’s Udham Haldwani against the recently released movie ‘Manmarziyaan’ for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community.

In his compliant, the activist, Gurvinder Singh Chadda, said Sikh tradition has been insulted in the movie. He said in the movie, Abhishek Bachchan is seen removing the turban, handing it to somebody and then smoking .

“Actress Taapsee Pannu, despite enacting the role of a Sikh woman, is also seen smoking in the movie. This has hurt the Sikh sentiments,” he said.

Chadda demanded the screening of the movie be stopped and a case be registered against actors Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and the director Anurag Kashyap. “If the police don’t take action within few days, I will approach the high court,” Chadda said

Nainital SSP Janmejay Khanduri said India is a country that practises freedom of expression and also the movie was vetted by the censor board. “As such, we cannot do much about it,” he said.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 00:26 IST