To implement 8-hour shift, Uttarakhand needs 5K more cops

Uttarakhand needs around 5,000 additional police personnel if it has to implement the high court’s recent order on police reforms, especially ensuring that policemen do not work for more than eight hours at a stretch, a top police officer said on Sunday.

The police department needs over ₹40 crore annually to pay at least 45 days’ extra salary, according to the HC order, to cops for undertaking arduous duties, he said citing an internal assessment.

GS Martoliya, inspector general of police (headquarter/ personnel), said the department studied the May 15 order of the high court and references about such matters, especially the duty pattern of the police through a detailed internal assessment.

“After our an internal assessment, we found we require around 4,000 to 5,000 additional personnel, which need to be recruited in phases in the state to implement 8-hour shift system. We have compiled a report in this regard and sent it to the state government for further action,” he said.

He said in the report, they have provided information on all major issues raised by in the high court order. “We also worked out that if we have to provide 45 day extra salary annually, we need over ₹40 crore for the same.”

Martoliya said they have a sanctioned strength of 27,000 police personnel at present.

The order was issued on May 15 by the division bench of justices Rajiv Sharma and Sharad Kumar Sharma while disposing of a public interest litigation filed by Arun Kumar Bhadoria in 2017.

The 67-page order issued mandatory directions to the state government, citing reports of various commissions, committees and research bodies on police reforms and condition of police in the hill state and others parts of India.

The order argued: “The long duty hour takes a toll on the morale, motivation and self-esteem of staff. The overall frustration manifests itself in the offensive conduct and behaviour with the public at times...”