e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / TV actor dupes old woman by posing as cop, gets arrested by Dehradun police

TV actor dupes old woman by posing as cop, gets arrested by Dehradun police

A team of Dehradun police is bringing te accused to the city on transit remand from Mumbai and would reach on Wednesday.

dehradun Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 21:24 IST
Kalyan Das
Kalyan Das
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Image for representation.
Image for representation.
         

Dehradun police arrested a television actor from his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday for allegedly duping a Dehradun-based 65-year-old woman of her jewellery by posing as a cop, said police.

A team of Dehradun police is bringing him to the city on transit remand from Mumbai and would reach on Wednesday.

Pradeep Rana, station house officer of Patel Nagar police station, where a case was registered against the actor for fraud, said, “The actor was booked on December 4 on the basis of a complaint lodged by the elderly woman.”

“As per the complaint, the woman was on her way to her house from the market on foot when the actor approached her in a police uniform. He told her to hand over her jewellery citing her security on the street. Believing him, she did the same. The actor wrapped her jewellery in a newspaper,” said Rana.

“However, he handed another newspaper packet to the elderly lady and duped her of her jewellery. Later when she reached home, she found her jewellery was missing,” said Rana.

Also read: Union Health Ministry announces storage plan for Covid-19 vaccine

Superintendent of police, Dehradun (city) Shweta Chaubey, while confirming the actor’s arrest said, “Police while probing the aforementioned case, tracked the accused in Mumbai through electronic surveillance.”

“A team then went there and nabbed him after informing the Mumbai police as per procedural norms. After getting a transit remand of two days from the local court, our team is bringing him to Dehradun for further probe,” said Chaubey.

The police officers said that the accused committed similar crimes in Chandigarh and other cities in north India as well. He used to travel by air while committing the crime.

tags
top news
PM Oli races to get new anti-graft watchdog boss, heads for a showdown with Prachanda
PM Oli races to get new anti-graft watchdog boss, heads for a showdown with Prachanda
41k deep freezers, 29k cold chain points in govt’s storage plan for vaccine
41k deep freezers, 29k cold chain points in govt’s storage plan for vaccine
Cold wave conditions in Delhi from December 16 to 18
Cold wave conditions in Delhi from December 16 to 18
‘Just a phone call away’: Kamal Haasan on joining hands with Rajinikanth
‘Just a phone call away’: Kamal Haasan on joining hands with Rajinikanth
India, UK to forge 10-year roadmap for ties, push talks on trade deal
India, UK to forge 10-year roadmap for ties, push talks on trade deal
‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’: UP minister’s jibe on AAP’s 2022 poll announcement
‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’: UP minister’s jibe on AAP’s 2022 poll announcement
PM Modi to ‘keep assuring farmers’, blames Opposition for misleading them
PM Modi to ‘keep assuring farmers’, blames Opposition for misleading them
Pranab Mukherjee’s son & daughter spar over former President’s memoir
Pranab Mukherjee’s son & daughter spar over former President’s memoir
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineWinter Session of Parliament

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In