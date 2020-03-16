UAE-returned man flees from isolation ward in Roorkee, cops bring him back

dehradun

A man with suspected coronavirus briefly escaped from the isolation ward of a hospital in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee city Monday evening before he was brought back to the facility, police said.

The man, who had returned home from UAE few days ago, was tracked to his home from where he was taken back to hospital, police said.

Senior superintendent of police, Haridwar, Senthil Avoodai K Raj said the suspect was admitted in a government hospital in Roorkee and was kept under observation in its isolation ward.

“On Monday evening at 5.45, police received information from hospital officials stating that the man had escaped from isolation ward and that they needed help to track him,” said Raj.

The officer said the police took the information seriously.

“Considering the ongoing situation, a police team soon swung into action and finally tracked him down to his home about 4 km away after half an hour. We soon informed the health officials concerned who then took him back in an ambulance.”

Dr Saroj Naithani, chief medical officer, Haridwar, said the man had himself arrived at hospital for diagnosis a few days ago.

“He had recently come from UAE and came to hospital for diagnosis for coronavirus complaining of cough and fever. He was since then kept in isolation ward of the hospital and Monday was his fourth day. His samples have been sent for further tests and results are awaited,” said Dr Naithani.

Meanwhile on Monday evening, the Dehradun district and sessions court declared that in the light of the coronavirus threat, “Only important proceedings would be carried out in Court till March 31.”

President of Dehradun Bar council, advocate Manmohan Kandwal said, “The decision was taken Chief Justice of Uttarakhand on Monday in which it was decided that till March 31, no witness would testify nor any inmate from jail would be brought on remand. Also, there is no need for any appellant or counsels for any trial of case till March 31. No order would be issued against them.”

“Only the important cases and bail process would be heard in court during this period,” Kandwal said.