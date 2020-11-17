e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / UP CM Yogi Adityanath offer prayers at Badrinath shrine, meets ITBP soldiers at Indo-China border

UP CM Yogi Adityanath offer prayers at Badrinath shrine, meets ITBP soldiers at Indo-China border

Adityanath also laid the foundation stone of a Uttar Pradesh government tourist house near the shrine

dehradun Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 14:33 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurating a tourist guest house near Badrinath shrine in Chamoli district.
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurating a tourist guest house near Badrinath shrine in Chamoli district. (HT Photo )
         

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine in Chamoli district on Tuesday along with chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat before the shrine closes for the winter.

Adityanath was scheduled to visit Badrinath on Monday, but the two chief ministers were stranded in Kedarnath due to heavy snowfall.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister offered special prayers for around 45 minutes and conducted ved path (recitation of Vedic hymns) at the Badrinath temple.

Also Read: Temperatures to dip in northwestern India, says IMD

After the visit, Adityanath laid the foundation stone of a Uttar Pradesh government tourist house near the shrine.

The guest house has been constructed in an area of around 4000 square metres and costs approximately Rs11 crore.

The tourist guest house has 40 rooms. It also has rooms for specially-abled tourists.

The Uttarakhand chief minister’s office on Tuesday afternoon said that after inaugurating the guest house, both the chief ministers went to Mana, the last village in Chamoli district near the Indo-China Border.

Adityanath and Rawat spent time with soldiers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police at Mana.

On Monday, Adityanath had visited Kedarnath shrine and offered prayers there before it closed for the winter.

On this occasion, Yogi Adityanath said, “All issues of dispute between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been solved and in future also we will continue to work together. There was a case regarding an Alaknanda Guest House in Haridwar, which was pending in Supreme Court, that has also been resolved and it was decided that the guest house will be given to Uttarakhand government.”

tags
top news
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Madhya Pradesh to table bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
Madhya Pradesh to table bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
RJD leader who criticised Rahul Gandhi has a theory why Sushil Modi isn’t Dy CM
RJD leader who criticised Rahul Gandhi has a theory why Sushil Modi isn’t Dy CM
Congress panel meeting today to discuss organisational matters
Congress panel meeting today to discuss organisational matters
Delhi may shut markets emerging as Covid-19 hotspots: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi may shut markets emerging as Covid-19 hotspots: Arvind Kejriwal
‘Sena will come wielding sword of Hindutva when country calls’: Raut
‘Sena will come wielding sword of Hindutva when country calls’: Raut
24 hours in the ICU: Fighting for an open bed in Covid-19 hit French town
24 hours in the ICU: Fighting for an open bed in Covid-19 hit French town
Register now for the 18th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
Register now for the 18th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In