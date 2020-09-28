e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand allows inter-state bus services, only 100 trips per day allowed with curbs

Uttarakhand allows inter-state bus services, only 100 trips per day allowed with curbs

The Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) will be allowed to operate only 100 trips to and fro each day.

dehradun Updated: Sep 28, 2020 20:26 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
File photo: Bus conductor measuring temperature of passengers.
File photo: Bus conductor measuring temperature of passengers. (FChandan Paul- Hindustan Times)
         

The Uttarakhand government on Monday issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for the running of the inter-state buses by the state transport corporation with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

The order for the same was issued by state chief secretary Om Prakash under which the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) will be allowed to operate only 100 trips to and fro each day.

The order stated, “The UTC will be allowed to run inter-state buses only after establishing coordination with the transport corporations of other states. They will have to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines during the operation of bus services including mandatory wearing of masks by bus staffers and passengers along with thermal screening.”

Also read: Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws

“The bus staffers and passengers will have to register themselves on the state government portal before undertaking the journey and will have to mandatorily download Aarogya Setu application on their mobile phones before starting the journey,” the order stated.

According to the SOP, the UTC will have to ensure proper sanitisation of the buses before the start and after the end of the journey. Also, the passenger occupancy will be as per the capacity with social distancing in place and no passengers will be allowed to travel while standing.

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
RCB vs MI Live Score: AB de Villiers key for Bangalore, Padikkal departs
RCB vs MI Live Score: AB de Villiers key for Bangalore, Padikkal departs
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
MP govt relieves top cop after video of him beating wife goes viral
MP govt relieves top cop after video of him beating wife goes viral
Centre drops offset clause in govt-to-govt deal in new weapons buying policy
Centre drops offset clause in govt-to-govt deal in new weapons buying policy
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In