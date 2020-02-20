Uttarakhand govt forms SIT to probe irregularities in forest guard recruitment examination

dehradun

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 05:06 IST

Uttarakhand government on Wednesday evening formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged irregularities in the recently held examination for recruitment of forest guards in the state, said Ashok Kumar, director general (law & order) Uttarakhand police.

The development came after police registered two separate cases against 11 people in Haridwar and Pauri Garhwal districts respectively for allegedly taking lakhs of rupees from aspirants of the recruitment examination on the pretext of providing them question papers beforehand and getting them passed through unfair means. The examination was held across the state on February 16.

Kumar said, “An SIT has been formed under Inspector General, Garhwal range under whom the two cases registered in Haridwar and Pauri Garhwal would be probed by circle officers (COs). The two COs would be supervised by the senior superintendents of police of the two districts.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat promised ‘stringent possible action’ against the accused involved in alleged irregularities.

Rawat made the statement while speaking to media persons on the sidelines of an event in the state capital.

CM Rawat said, “What happened was unfortunate. But fortunately our agencies got to know of the irregularity within a couple of days.”

He, however, denied the possibility of cancelling the examination. “Doing that would endanger the future of thousands of youths who want jobs. We will not spare any accused involved in it,” said CM.

Senthil Avoodai K Raj, senior superintendent of police, Haridwar while informing on development in the case registered said, “After registering the case, police have initiated a probe. However, no arrests have been made so far.”

Senthil added, “We are trying to find the number of victims in the case as many had sat in the examination.”

Earlier, a delegation of state Congress leaders including state unit president Pritam Singh, party state vice president Suryakant Dhasmana and others met Governor Baby Rani Maurya on the issue and presented her a memorandum demanding high level judicial inquiry in it.

Terming it another incident of ‘rampant corruption’ under CM Rawat’s BJP led government, Pritam Singh said, “With the kind of reports coming out about the irregularity, it seems to be a very serious one. We demand the cancellation of the examination and strict action against the accused.”