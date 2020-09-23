Uttarakhand lifts travel restrictions, negative Covid-19 report not mandatory

dehradun

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 12:52 IST

Tourists planning to visit Uttarakhand will no longer need mandatory negative Covid-19 reports or minimum two-day booking at hotels to do so, the state government said on Tuesday as it eased travel restrictions imposed in March to check the pandemic spread.

In its fresh guidelines, the government said the new rules will come into effect from Wednesday. Tourists will have to register the modes of transportation they will use to travel.

The guidelines directed the management of hotels to immediately inform district administrations if any of their guests is found Covid-19 positive.

On September 19, the state government asked tourists to ensure they have a minimum two-day hotel booking before coming to the state. The tourists were earlier also supposed to produce negative reports done not earlier than 96 hours before their arrival. In case they came without one, they had an option of paid antigen testing upon entry into the state.