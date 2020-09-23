e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand lifts travel restrictions, negative Covid-19 report not mandatory

Uttarakhand lifts travel restrictions, negative Covid-19 report not mandatory

Tourists will have to register the modes of transportation they will use. The guidelines directed the management of hotels to inform district administrations if any of their guests is Covid-19 positive

dehradun Updated: Sep 23, 2020 12:52 IST
Suparna Roy
Suparna Roy
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
A man walks next to a coronavirus graffiti at Har Ki Pauri ghat on the banks of river Ganges at Haridwar in Uttarakhand.
A man walks next to a coronavirus graffiti at Har Ki Pauri ghat on the banks of river Ganges at Haridwar in Uttarakhand.(AFP/ File photo)
         

Tourists planning to visit Uttarakhand will no longer need mandatory negative Covid-19 reports or minimum two-day booking at hotels to do so, the state government said on Tuesday as it eased travel restrictions imposed in March to check the pandemic spread.

In its fresh guidelines, the government said the new rules will come into effect from Wednesday. Tourists will have to register the modes of transportation they will use to travel.

The guidelines directed the management of hotels to immediately inform district administrations if any of their guests is found Covid-19 positive.

On September 19, the state government asked tourists to ensure they have a minimum two-day hotel booking before coming to the state. The tourists were earlier also supposed to produce negative reports done not earlier than 96 hours before their arrival. In case they came without one, they had an option of paid antigen testing upon entry into the state.

tags
top news
India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
Bharat Biotech inks licensing deal with Washington University School of Medicine for Covid intranasal vaccine
Bharat Biotech inks licensing deal with Washington University School of Medicine for Covid intranasal vaccine
Opposition to meet President today amid Parliament boycott over farm bills
Opposition to meet President today amid Parliament boycott over farm bills
For 5th consecutive day, recoveries surpass fresh Covid-19 cases in India
For 5th consecutive day, recoveries surpass fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maharashtra Congress raises questions over probe by central agencies
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maharashtra Congress raises questions over probe by central agencies
Covid-19: Mumbai records 104% increase in cases during Sept
Covid-19: Mumbai records 104% increase in cases during Sept
Apple iPhone 12 launch event could be scheduled for October 13
Apple iPhone 12 launch event could be scheduled for October 13
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In