Uttarakhand police arrest 22-year-old who shot dead village head in Pithoragarh

The police said initial investigation has revealed enmity between the families of the accused and the deceased.

dehradun Updated: Sep 20, 2020 15:29 IST
HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Pithoragarh
The gun used for the crime belonged to the brother of the deceased.
The gun used for the crime belonged to the brother of the deceased.(Shutterstock Image)
         

A 22-year-old Uttarakhand man who had allegedly shot dead a 52-year-old village head (gram Pradhan) in Pithoragarh’s Berinag area on Saturday evening was arrested, said police.

Hem Chandra Pant, in-charge Berinag police station, said on Saturday evening that the village head of Banri Machikhet village, Pushkar Singh Dangi, was allegedly shot dead by Niraj Singh, a 22-year-old youth from the same village. “The accused had stolen the licensed gun of the deceased’s younger brother,” Pant said.

Pant said following the incident, police started a search for the accused, who was hiding after the crime. “On Sunday, we succeeded in arresting him. He was hiding in one of the toilets in the village,” he said.

Pant said during the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that there was some enmity between the two families.

“We have started an investigation in the matter,” he said.

