Uttarakhand police arrest 22-year-old who shot dead village head in Pithoragarh

dehradun

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 15:29 IST

A 22-year-old Uttarakhand man who had allegedly shot dead a 52-year-old village head (gram Pradhan) in Pithoragarh’s Berinag area on Saturday evening was arrested, said police.

Hem Chandra Pant, in-charge Berinag police station, said on Saturday evening that the village head of Banri Machikhet village, Pushkar Singh Dangi, was allegedly shot dead by Niraj Singh, a 22-year-old youth from the same village. “The accused had stolen the licensed gun of the deceased’s younger brother,” Pant said.

Pant said following the incident, police started a search for the accused, who was hiding after the crime. “On Sunday, we succeeded in arresting him. He was hiding in one of the toilets in the village,” he said.

Also Read: Leopard kills 7-year-old girl in Uttarakhand’s Almora

Pant said during the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that there was some enmity between the two families.

“We have started an investigation in the matter,” he said.