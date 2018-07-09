Uttarakhand Police implement HC directive, confiscate cell phone of biker

For the first time in Uttarakhand, a mobile phone has been seized for 24 hours and receipt given to the violator following the July 6 high court order, said police.

Nearly a week after the tragic Pauri road accident in which 48 people died, HC on July 6 had directed the transport department to seize the mobile phones temporarily for a period of 24 hours after issuing a valid receipt to commuters found talking on their mobile phones.

The HC had also directed the transport department to register FIRs against the violators involved in over speeding, overloading, use of mobile phones while driving/ jumping off the red-light.

Mahesh Chandra, traffic inspector Haldwani said on Sunday evening, while they were routinely checking vehicles at Mandi Bypass in Haldwani, one Gaurav Panvali was driving his bike with a mobile stuck to his ear and helmet in his arm

“When we tried to stop him, he didn’t stop . He sped his bike and ran away. We didn’t chase him fearing he would meet an accident, we informed our next traffic post at Mangal Padav”, he said

Chandra said following the court orders, they seized his mobile and gave him a receipt. “This is for the first time after HC order that a mobile phone has been seized in the state. He is yet come back to collect his phone as 24 hours will be over by Monday evening”, he said

Chandra said he was accused of three traffic violations under section 132 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. “We have also written to the regional transport officer Haldwani that his driving license be cancelled”, he said.

“Such an action will serve as an example for others that they should not talk on a mobile while driving. So many accidents occur because of this habit. We are hoping that with the HC order, people will be very cautious now while they are driving”, he said.

Kewal Khurana, director traffic Uttarakhand said they had not got the copy of the order yet, but if some district units had started taking action based on the HC order, it was a good thing. “A few years back we had filed FIRs for using mobile phones during driving, but seizing a mobile for 24 hours has not happened in the till now”, he said.