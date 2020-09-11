e-paper
Uttarakhand speaker urges MLAs to attend House session virtually

At least five lawmakers have tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand

dehradun Updated: Sep 11, 2020 16:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The Uttarakhand Assembly building.
The Uttarakhand Assembly building.(HT Photo)
         

With at least five of them testing positive for Covid-19, the Uttarakhand assembly speaker Premchand Agarwal has urged lawmakers above 65 to attend the session of the House from September 23 virtually.

“Amid the pandemic, we are taking all necessary precautions for the safety of the legislators during the session... We will especially urge those MLAs [members of legislative assembly] who are above 65... to attend the session on virtual platforms only...,” said Agarwal.

The development came a day after ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pranav Singh tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Agarwal said the assembly members will have to undergo Covid-19 tests two days before the session starts.

“They will have to carry their negative test reports to enter the House as well as undergo rapid antigen tests at the its entrance of the assembly also to ensure safety. [The members] will be seated with proper social distancing and with masks.”

