Uttarakhand: Tourists need 2-day bookings, negative Covid-19 reports to enter

New guidelines state that tourists visiting the state will mandatorily have to register on the Dehradun Smart City Limited website prior to travel

dehradun Updated: Sep 20, 2020 16:18 IST
The guidelines also mentioned that hotels can tie up with private labs to provide Covid-19 testing facility at their hotels.
The guidelines also mentioned that hotels can tie up with private labs to provide Covid-19 testing facility at their hotels.
         

Tourists travelling to Uttarakhand will now have to book a minimum two-day stay, as compared to the seven days needed earlier, according to the latest guidelines released by the state government.

According to the fresh guidelines released late Saturday, tourists visiting the state will mandatorily have to register on the Dehradun Smart City Limited website prior to travel.

“Tourists shall upload and bring RT-PCR/ TrueNAT/ CBNAAT/ Antigen test (negative report) done not earlier than 96 hours before the arrival to Uttarakhand border. In case they are coming without COVID test report, they will have an option of paid antigen testing either at the Border Check Post, airport, railway stations or at any other ICMR authorised COVID testing lab in Uttarakhand,” stated the guidelines.

The guidelines also mentioned that hotels can tie up with private labs to provide Covid-19 testing facility at their hotels. “It shall be the responsibility of hotel management to ensure that before tourists are allowed to check in, their Covid-19 test has been done.”

If the tourist is found Covid-19 positive, then the hotel management will have to inform the district administration immediately. The district administrations have also been instructed to make arrangements to check the reports submitted by the tourists randomly.

The state government has also relaxed norms for home quarantine.

All asymptomatic persons, if travelling for a specific purpose like business, exams, industry or personal distress, for a duration of less than seven days then, “they can attend to their purpose of visit but should continuously monitor their health and if they develop symptoms then they shall contact the local health authority.” Such persons will have to adhere to all norms of safety and social distancing as per the guidelines of the central government.

If asymptomatic persons travel to the state for a longer duration then they will be placed in home quarantine for 10 days and have to monitor their health themselves. On developing symptoms, such persons will have to contact the local health authority.

The guidelines also mention that officials of the Uttarakhand government, who are going outside the state for work, on returning after a duration of more than five days “shall get their Covid-19 test conducted which is to be ensured by their respective institutions/departments.”

For asymptomatic persons who travel outside the state for five days or less will be exempted from quarantine on returning. However, if they stay away for more than five days, then they will have to quarantine at home for 10 days. However, asymptomatic persons who visit the state for more than five days will be exempted from quarantine if they have undergone a Covid-19 test (not earlier than 96 hours) and have a negative report.

