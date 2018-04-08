VHP leader tries to immolate self over mutton shops

A VHP leader on Sunday allegedly attempted self immolation demanding closure of mutton shops the district’s Jwalapur area on Saturday.

Charanjeet Pahwa, VHP district coordinator, arrived at Shri Ram tri-intersection, just 25 metres away from rail market police post. Before anyone could gauge his motive, Pahwa poured petrol all over his body and set himself on fire, police said.

Passersby and policemen deployed at the post, brought a blanket and mattress to douse the fire.

The VHP leader was immediately taken to Chaman Rai hospital. As there was no burn unit facility in the hospital, he was referred to a hospital in Dehradun.

Station house officer Jwalapur Amarjeet Singh said heavy deployment of police personnel has been done as precautionary measure after the self-immolation bid.

VHP leader Nitin Gautam alleged that the administration was silent on issue of mushrooming of mutton shops in Jwalapur.

He said such shops were hurting religious sentiments of local people.

“Millions of Hindus arrive from across the country to take holy dip in the Ganga in Haridwar. But, a large number of mutton shops are operating here both legally and illegally.

“Municipal corporation and the district administration didn’t take Pahwa’s demand seriously and unfortunately he has taken this extreme step now,” said Gautam.

The VHP district unit now given a week’s time to the civic body and the district administration to shut down all such illegally operating mutton shops in the area.