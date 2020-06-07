e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / War of words over CM Covid Relief Fund breaks out in Uttarakhand

War of words over CM Covid Relief Fund breaks out in Uttarakhand

The demand was made by Congress state vice president Suryakant Dhasmana while attacking the state government over its handling of the ongoing pandemic in the state.

dehradun Updated: Jun 07, 2020 20:38 IST
Kalyan Das | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Kalyan Das | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hinddustan Times, Dehradun
Healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) advise residents about the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on a street in India.
Healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) advise residents about the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on a street in India. (REUTERS)
         

Uttarakhand Congress has demanded that the BJP-led state government make the accounts of Chief Minister COVID Relief Fund public to prove that the fund has been utilised properly.

The demand was made by Congress state vice president Suryakant Dhasmana while attacking the state government over its handling of the ongoing pandemic in the state.

Dhasmana said, “The government has been collecting a significant amount of money through donations in CM Covid Relief Fund from various sections of the society. It announces daily who donated how much to the Fund. But no information regarding where the money is being utilized has come out?”

He cited the demands for audit of the PM CARES Fund to seek transparency from the state government.

“As all have seen how the Centre is sternly opposing the demand of revealing the details of the PM CARES Fund in which it collected thousands of crores from the public in the name of Covid-19 relief, we also doubt the transparency in this CM Covid Relief Fund. The state government should immediately disclose the total amount of money collected and its expenditure so far,” said Dhasmana.

The Congress leader also demanded to know if Uttarakhand had received “its share” from the PM CARES Fund.

“The ONGC which is headquartered in Uttarakhand had donated about Rs 300 cr in the PM CARES Fund but not in CM Relief Fund as the Centre had said that all Central PSUs will donate to Centre, not the state. Then, Uttarakhand should get a share of ONGC’s donation. The CM should speak out on it as people have every right to know about it,” said Dhasmana.

He also attacked the state government for allegedly “surrendering” in the fight against the pandemic as positive cases grow in numbers.

“It has completely surrendered in the fight and has told the public to look after themselves, which is evident in its recent actions. When the cases are increasing every day, it has decided to reopen schools and religious places, which is just ridiculous,” said Dhasmana, adding, the situation is so worrisome that the state high court had to intervene.

The state BJP hit back at the Congress alleging it was busy doing politics over the pandemic from the day one.

“Congress has been shamelessly doing politics on this pandemic from the first day. On the other hand, the state government and the BJP have been helping the needy in every possible way, including with ration and medicines. Congress is nowhere to be seen as far as helping the people is concerned; it is busy in dirty politics in this crisis situation,” said Ajendra Ajay, BJP state spokesperson.

On the demand for making the accounts of CM Covid Relief Fund public, Ajay said the demand was baseless.

“Whenever the Congress is in power either at the Centre or in state, it has been involved in corruption, unlike the BJP, where no leader including the PM has been accused in even a single case of corruption. As Congress themselves are deeply in corruption, they suspect everyone of doing the same. There is no irregularity either in the PM CARES Fund or CM COVID Relief Fund.”

tags
top news
At ‘non-election rally’ Amit Shah says NDA will win two-third majority in Bihar
At ‘non-election rally’ Amit Shah says NDA will win two-third majority in Bihar
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
Security forces kill five terrorists in 12-hour operation in J-K’s Shopian
Security forces kill five terrorists in 12-hour operation in J-K’s Shopian
Delhi must get its act together | HT Editorial
Delhi must get its act together | HT Editorial
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Watch: MP hospital ties 80-year-old man to bed after family failed to pay dues
Watch: MP hospital ties 80-year-old man to bed after family failed to pay dues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In