Home / Dehradun / With 54 fresh Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand tally rises to 298

With 54 fresh Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand tally rises to 298

Cases were reported from Dehradun (8), Pauri Garhwal (1), Chamoli (3), Tehri Garhwal (3), Nainital (32), Champawat (1), Almora (5) and Udham Singh Nagar (1).

dehradun Updated: May 24, 2020 18:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan times, Dehradun
Most of the migrants have returned from places like Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai and New Delhi.
Most of the migrants have returned from places like Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai and New Delhi.(ANI)
         

With 54 new Covid-19 cases of which maximum were from Nainital district, Uttarakhand reported 145 cases within 24 hours, taking the tally of total cases in the state to 298 till Sunday afternoon.

According to the afternoon bulletin released by the state health department, 50 out of the 54 cases were reported from district Dehradun, Pauri, Chamoli, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat and Almora on May 23 at around 11:45 pm. All the positive cases have returned to the state from other parts of the country.

Cases were reported from Dehradun (8), Pauri Garhwal (1), Chamoli (3), Tehri Garhwal (3), Nainital (32), Champawat (1), Almora (5) and Udham Singh Nagar (1).

Most of the migrants have returned from places like Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai and New Delhi.

With 87 cases being detected from Nainital district within 24 hours, all of whom returned from Maharashtra to Haridwar by train and then reached Haldwani by via bus, the district administration is now gearing up for more cases.

Savin Bansal, district magistrate of Nainital said, “All migrants returning to the district, especially from red zones will mandatorily be put in institutional quarantine for a minimum seven days in Haldwani, before being allowed to travel to their destination districts. This will be done to prevent massive outbreak of coronavirus in the hilly and remote districts of the state.”

“All our current patients were already quarantined at different facilities who all are being shifted to isolation wards in Susheela Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani. All guidelines of the Central government will be strictly followed in taking care of these patients. As these patients were all quarantined, they have not come in contact with many people from outside apart from the ones at the quarantine facilities,” added Bansal.

On Saturday, Uttarakhand reported its biggest single-day jump with 91 cases being reported in one day. Fifty-five of these 91, were reported in Nainital who had returned from Maharashtra, said health officials.

So far, over 200 migrants have tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand.

