10-year-old girl rescued from Ghaziabad madrasa, teen held for alleged rape

A 17-year-old student of a madrasa in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, has been detained for allegedly abducting a 10-year-old girl from her house in east Delhi and raping her. The girl was rescued from the madrasa on Sunday. The police are probing the role of some others in the case.

On Tuesday, the case was transferred to the crime branch.

Announcing the transfer of the case, joint commissioner of police(eastern range) Ravindra Yadav said,“Owing to inter-state ramifications of the case and for thorough in-depth investigations, case is being transferred to professional and premier investigating unit, which is the crime branch.”

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Pankaj Singh said police registered a case of rape and under sections of POCSO (Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences Act) after the minor girl’s medical examination confirmed rape. “We apprehended the minor. He has been sent to a juvenile home. We are also carrying out the ossification test of the juvenile to verify his claims of being a minor,” said Singh.

The child’s family visited the Ghazipur police station on Tuesday and sought a probe on the role of others persons in the madrasa.

“The police are trying to hush up the matter by merely apprehending one minor boy. There is a larger conspiracy involved and we want everyone involved to face the consequences. Our child was sedated and confined. There were at least three to four men where she was kept,” said the girl’s maternal uncle.

Neither the uncle nor the police could confirm if the allegations made by the girl’s family were in the statement she recorded before a magistrate on Monday.

On the allegations made by the child’s family, joint commissioner Yadav said , “We have assured them that fair investigation(on the role of cleric) is being conducted on merit and no one will be spared if he’s involved in the crime.”

HT reported on Monday that the girl was rescued with the help of a phone that she girl taken with her.

Even though the phone was switched off, the police found the numbers that were dialled and called up several people to find out the location of the phone in Arthala area of Sahibabad, from where the girl was rescued.