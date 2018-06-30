10kg heroin worth 40cr seized in Delhi, two men arrested

Delhi Police’s special cell has arrested two men and recovered 10 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 40 crore from them. The consignment was being brought from Myanmar via Manipur and Assam.

Police said that the heroin has been concealed in a secret cavity beneath the rear seat of a car in which the accused had installed a GPS to trace its live location.

In another incident, Narcotics Control Bureau arrested a Columbian national at the Delhi airport who had swallowed 66 cocaine capsules to smuggle it into the country.

In the first case, the two accused were identified as Dhanraj Parjapat (38) and Wasim Khan (27), both natives of Rajasthan.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell), Sanjeev Yadav said that on Monday, acting on a specific input, around 12.20 am, a Ritz car in which the suspects were travelling, was spotted near Kanishka Apartment close to Haiderpur Metro Station in Shalimar Bagh.

“When a police team intercepted the car, Khan was driving it. On search of the car, five kilograms of fine quality heroin was found hidden in a secret cavity under the rear seat of the vehicle. The duo said they travel by road to hilly areas of Manipur and Assam to receive heroin from conduits of one Nazir. They said that Nazir had installed a GPS system in the car to track its live location,” Yadav said.

In the other incident, the Colombian national was held at the Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on June 22.

“He was travelling in from Sao Paolo. Acting on a tip off, the man was intercepted after he landed and was taken for a medical examination,” said a senior officer.

“After the scanning revealed that he had swallowed cocaine capsules, he remained under medical supervision. He was produced before a court and was arrested on Friday.” the officer added.