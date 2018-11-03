12 malls and 4 hospitals of Delhi served notice for charging parking fee

Two weeks after promising action against hospitals and malls charging parking fees, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) issued showcause notices to 12 malls and four hospitals.

The parking premises of such hospitals and malls would be sealed after Diwali if they fail to respond to the notice or take appropriate action, an SDMC official, privy to the developments, said on Friday.

In 2015, the civic agency had passed a resolution directing malls, hospitals and hotels to provide free parking on their premises. The directions were reissued in December 2016 after the establishments failed to comply with them.

In October-November 2017, the parking lots of some malls and hospitals that flouted the directions were sealed. Now, the officials said, the complaints have again started pouring in that some commercial establishments were back to charging parking fees.

“Due to repeated complaints, we decided to organise inspections to malls and hospitals,” said Shikha Rai, standing committee chairman.

SDMC officials said that during their inspection they found that some malls and hospitals were violating the norms and charging fees from visitors.

From October 15, SDMC teams had visited 11 hospitals and five malls in the central zone while in west zone they had surveyed 15 malls and 6 hospitals.

“During the survey we found many violating the norms. After that, we issued notices to four hospitals including Moolchand Hospital and Holy Family Hospital, and one mall – Ansal Plaza in central zone over paid parking in their premises. We have given then three weeks time to reply. If no action is taken then we might seal their premises,” an SDMC official said. “Due to limited availability of police till Diwali, the action will be taken after the festival season.”

In west zone, the civic agency had issued notices to 11 malls. “We have learnt that most of these malls are controlled by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). We will communicate to these agencies after getting reply from malls,” said deputy commissioner of SDMC’s west zone.

The officials said these malls and hospitals were charging between ₹30-50 from visitors.

When contacted, authorities at Moolchand Hospital said that “no notice” had been issued to them in connection with parking fee or sealing of the premises. The hospital authorities said they were “not charging” parking fee from the visitors. Authorities at Holy Family Hospital and Ansal Plaza mall refused to comment on the matter.

Congress’s councillor Abhishek Dutt said, “Whenever there comes the festive season, the corporation issues the hospitals and malls show cause notices but never take action. This is just another practice to blackmail such establishments.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 10:32 IST