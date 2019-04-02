12 Nepalese women, allegedly being trafficked to Dubai, rescued by DCW

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday said it had rescued 12 Nepalese women from different locations in Northwest Delhi late Saturday.

The women were allegedly being trafficked to Dubai, the commission said in a statement.

The women said they were brought to Delhi by an agent who promised them well-paying jobs in Gulf countries, it said. Two teams were rushed to Najafgarh after the commission received a complaint that Nepalese girls were being held captive at two locations, the statement said.

“The girls told the commission that the agent had taken away their passports and warned them of arrest if they left the room. Some of them were living in the room for around two months,” the DCW said.

“The complainant told us that she was also brought to Delhi by the same agent and was raped at a hotel in Paharganj. The commission is assisting her in filing an FIR,” the DCW said.

An FIR has been registered in the case. The women were taken to a shelter home.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 10:21 IST