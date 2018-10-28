12-year-old attacks teacher with rod in Delhi’s Saket for being scolded

A 12-year-old student at a government school in south Delhi attacked his teacher with an iron rod on Saturday morning. The teacher, who sustained injuries to his face, is under treatment and out of danger, police said.

Police have booked a case under section 308 of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to culpable homicide against the child and efforts to apprehend him are underway, officials said.

Delhi Police said the incident took place when a teacher found a metal rod in the Class 8 student’s bag. The teacher was threatening to inform the boy’s parents, police said.

Police said a PCR call was received at Saket police station at 9.35am reporting that a student of a government school in the area had grievously injured his teacher. A team was rushed to the spot and it was found that the student was scolded by the teacher who had found a foot-and-a-half-long rod in the boy’s bag.

“Other teachers and students said that the teacher scolded the student for keeping the metal rod in his bag and also complained to his uncle over the phone,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Vijay Kumar.

DCP Kumar said the teacher confiscated the metal rod and kept it on his table. “The boy picked up the rod from the table and tried to take it back. When the teacher saw this, he tried to take it back from the student. The boy then attacked the teacher on the face and head causing injuries above the man’s right eye, ear and head,” the DCP said.

Eyewitnesses at the school told police that after hitting the teacher, the student fled from the class and scaled the school’s boundary wall, an official familiar with the matter said.

The teacher was rushed to AIIMS trauma centre and is under treatment.

“The student was irregular and the teacher had on Saturday asked the boy the reason behind his irregular attendance. That is when he hit the teacher,” a senior official from the school said.

The Government Schools Teachers’ Association, meanwhile, said it will hold a “mahapanchayat” soon to discuss issues related to teachers’ security.

“Several such instances have happened in the recent past when government school teachers were attacked by either students or their kin. The government is doing nothing to ensure safety and security of teachers. We will soon hold mahapanchayat to discuss future course of action,” said Ajay Veer Singh, general secretary of the association.

