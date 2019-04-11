12-year-old rescued in Delhi’s Vikaspuri

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Thursday said it rescued a 12-year-old girl from a locked bungalow in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri, where she was allegedly employed as domestic help.

While the DCW said the girl was 12 years old, police said they are yet to verify her age. The girl was forced to work for long hours without any wages and was beaten up by the employers, the DCW said in a statement.

DCW said it rescued the minor on Tuesday after it received a complaint on its helpline 181 that a girl was engaged as house help in a bungalow that belonged to a transport businessman.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 23:09 IST