13-year-old gang raped by four in Greater Kailash

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 23:56 IST

A 13-year-old girl was gang-raped by four people, including her minor friend, in the servants’ quarters of a building in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash on Saturday, the Delhi Police said on Sunday, after nabbing all the suspects.

The victim is physically out of danger and is being counselled, the police said.

The girl, who lives in a slum in south Delhi, had been working as a domestic help in one of the houses in Greater Kailash for the past four months, said Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south). The minor boy, who is 17-year-old, had briefly worked with the victim before quitting around a month ago.

During their work together, they had become friends and were known to each other, the DCP said.

On Saturday evening, the boy called the victim to meet him in the servants’ quarters of a house in Greater Kailash.

“Three men, Shivam, Hari Shankar and Mangesh, were already present there when the girl reached the place. They all offered the girl something to drink, after which she fell unconscious,” said the DCP quoting the survivor.

In the early hours of Sunday, when she regained consciousness, she got to know that the minor boy and three others had gang raped her. She returned home and narrated the incident to her mother, upon which a call to the police control room (PCR) was made.

The police then sent the victim for a medical examination, the report of which is awaited.

A case of gang rape, wrongful confinement and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at the Greater Kailash police station.

“We arrested the three adult suspects and the victim’s minor friend was apprehended from the locality soon after receiving the complaint,” the officer said.

While two of the adult suspects belong to the same village as the minor suspect, the third hails from Maharashtra.

The officer said that they are questioning all the nabbed men.